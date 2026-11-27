Getting paint on your clothes can be frustrating, especially when it stains your favourite shirt, trousers, or jacket. However, removing paint from fabric is often possible if you act quickly and use the right cleaning method. Knowing how to wash paint out of clothes helps loosen the stain, prevent it from spreading, and restore your garments without damaging the fabric. The best method depends on whether the paint is water-based, acrylic, or oil-based, and whether it is still wet or has already dried.

Before washing your clothes, determine the type of paint that caused the stain. Water-based paints, such as latex and some acrylic paints, are generally easier to remove using water and detergent. Oil-based paints require stronger cleaning solutions because they do not dissolve easily in water. Check the paint container if possible to identify the paint and the recommended cleaning method.

Remove Excess Paint Carefully

If the paint is still wet, use a spoon, blunt knife, or clean cloth to lift as much excess paint as possible from the fabric. Avoid rubbing the stain because this can spread the paint and push it deeper into the fibres. If the paint has dried, gently scrape off any thick, hardened paint without cutting or damaging the cloth.

Rinse the Stained Area with Water

For water-based paint, turn the garment inside out and rinse the stained section under running lukewarm water. Rinsing from the back of the stain helps push the paint out of the fabric instead of forcing it deeper into the fibres. Continue rinsing until as much loose paint as possible has been removed.

Apply Liquid Laundry Detergent

Apply a small amount of liquid laundry detergent directly to the stained area. Gently work the detergent into the fabric using your fingers or a soft toothbrush. Allow it to sit for about 10 to 15 minutes to loosen the remaining paint. Avoid aggressive scrubbing, particularly if the garment is delicate or coloured.

Use Alcohol for Stubborn Water-Based Paint

If the paint remains after using detergent, apply a small amount of rubbing alcohol to the stain using a clean cloth. Gently dab the affected area to loosen the paint, working from the outside toward the centre to prevent spreading. Test the alcohol on a hidden part of the garment first to ensure it does not damage or discolour the fabric.

Treat Oil-Based Paint with the Appropriate Solvent

Oil-based paint may require a paint thinner or solvent recommended on the paint container. Place a clean cloth beneath the stained section and carefully apply a small amount of the appropriate solvent to the stain. Dab gently to loosen the paint, then follow with liquid detergent to remove the solvent residue. Test the solvent on a hidden area first, and use it in a well-ventilated place away from flames.

Wash the Clothes Normally

Once most of the paint has been removed, wash the garment using laundry detergent and the water temperature recommended on its care label. If the clothing is machine-washable, use the appropriate wash cycle. Avoid washing paint-stained clothes together with other garments until the stain has been removed to prevent paint residue from transferring.

Inspect the Clothes Before Drying

After washing, inspect the stained area carefully under good lighting. If paint is still visible, repeat the stain-removal process before drying. Do not put the garment in a tumble dryer or expose it to high heat while the stain remains, because heat can make the paint more difficult to remove.

Dry the Clothes Properly

Once the paint stain has disappeared, dry the garment according to its care instructions. You can hang it on a clothesline in a well-ventilated area or use a dryer if the fabric allows. Ensure the clothes are completely clean before drying to avoid permanently setting any remaining paint residue.

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