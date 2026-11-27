Washing pineapples properly is an important part of food hygiene because their rough skin can collect dust, soil, bacteria, and other contaminants during harvesting, transportation, and storage. Even though the outer skin is not usually eaten, cleaning a pineapple before cutting it helps prevent dirt and germs from being transferred to the flesh through your knife and hands. Knowing how to wash pineapples properly ensures that the fruit is clean and safe to prepare for eating, juicing, or cooking.

Before washing, inspect the pineapple to ensure it is fresh and in good condition. Look for a fruit with firm skin, healthy green leaves, and no deep cracks, mould, or excessively soft spots. Avoid pineapples with leaking juice or a fermented smell, as these may be spoiled.

Rinse the Pineapple Under Running Water

Place the pineapple under clean, cool running water to remove loose dirt, dust, and debris from the outer skin. Rotate the fruit slowly so that water reaches all sides, including the bottom and areas around the crown. Avoid using soap, bleach, or household detergents because they are not intended for cleaning food.

Scrub the Skin Gently

Using a clean vegetable brush, gently scrub the pineapple’s rough surface while rinsing it under running water. Pay particular attention to the eyes, grooves, and areas where dirt may be trapped. Scrubbing helps loosen stubborn soil and contaminants from the textured skin.

Clean Around the Crown and Base

The leafy crown and bottom of the pineapple can trap dirt and debris. Gently rinse around the base of the leaves and the bottom of the fruit. You can use your clean fingers or a vegetable brush to remove visible dirt, taking care not to damage the fruit unnecessarily.

Rinse the Pineapple Thoroughly

After scrubbing, rinse the pineapple again under clean running water to wash away loosened dirt and debris. Turn it around several times to ensure the entire surface has been rinsed. Make sure no visible dirt remains before proceeding to cut it.

Dry the Pineapple Using a Clean Towel

Place the washed pineapple on a clean kitchen towel or paper towel and gently pat it dry. Drying the fruit makes it easier to handle when cutting and reduces excess water on the surface. Ensure your hands, chopping board, and knife are also clean.

Peel and Cut the Pineapple on a Clean Surface

Place the pineapple on a clean chopping board and use a sharp knife to remove the crown and bottom. Carefully peel off the outer skin, removing the eyes where necessary. Cut the pineapple into rings, chunks, or slices depending on how you intend to serve it. Avoid touching the freshly cut flesh with dirty hands or utensils.

Store the Pineapple Properly

If you are not eating the pineapple immediately, place the cut pieces in a clean, airtight container and refrigerate them. Keep the fruit away from raw meat, fish, and other foods that may contaminate it. Refrigeration helps preserve its freshness, flavour, and quality.

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