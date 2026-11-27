Police in Kisii Central Sub-County are investigating a robbery with violence incident at Birongo SDA Senior School after four suspected thieves attacked a security guard and stole 39 computers from the institution’s ICT laboratory.

The assailants reportedly broke into the school in the early hours of Thursday, November 26, 2026, assaulting security guard and leaving him with head injuries before making away with computer equipment.

The guard was rescued by a security officer from a neighbouring junior secondary school and rushed to a nearby clinic for first aid after sustaining injuries to his head.

Police officers visited the scene at Birongo Market, Birongo Location, Biombe Sub-location.

Investigations at the scene established that the attackers broke into the Safaricom Foundation-sponsored computer laboratory after breaking a steel door and creating an opening behind the school’s iron-sheet perimeter fence.

The suspects reportedly stole 39 computer central processing units (CPUs) and 39 monitors after cutting their adaptor cables. An Epson CW-05 projector was also reported stolen.

The attack has raised concerns over the security of school infrastructure and equipment, particularly ICT facilities increasingly used to support digital learning in educational institutions.

Police have launched investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the break-in, identify the attackers and recover the stolen equipment.

The incident comes amid growing concerns over the protection of school property and the safety of security personnel guarding learning institutions.