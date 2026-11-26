Police arrested a husband and wife in connection with the suspected murder of a man whose body was found lying by the roadside with multiple cut injuries in Kabatini, Nakuru County.

The deceased, identified only as “Mogaka”, was found dead near Kwa Amos Centre in the Kwa Barabara ya Maji area on Tuesday morning, November 25, with deep cuts on his head and the soles of both feet.

The man was found lying by the roadside and bleeding profusely.

Officers rushed to the scene, where they found the body lying near a metallic gate.

The victim’s hands had been tied behind his back using a piece of door curtain fabric.

Investigators traced blood stains from the scene to a mud house approximately 10 metres away, rented by a couple.

Upon entering the house, officers reportedly found signs of a violent confrontation, with smashed tables and blood stains spread across the floor, bed and sofa set.

A blood-stained panga was also recovered from the compound and is suspected to have been used in the killing.

The couple had reportedly been detained by members of the public before police arrived at the scene.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the two may have been involved in a violent confrontation with the deceased, with the husband reportedly sustaining human bite injuries to his head, hands and back, as well as losing three lower teeth.

His wife was also found to have sustained soft tissue injuries on both hands.

Investigators suspect the killing may have been linked to a love triangle, with preliminary findings pointing to a possible attack on the deceased by the husband, allegedly aided by his wife.

The two were arrested and escorted to the police station as investigations continue.

The scene was processed by CSI personnel from Nakuru County, while the body was moved to the County Municipal Morgue pending a postmortem examination.

Police said further crime scene reconstruction was underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the killing.

Elsewhere, a 47-year-old man was found dead in his house in Mutindi Village, Kakumuti Sub-location, Kitui West Sub-County, in a suspected murder incident.

The deceased, identified as Evans Musili Mutui, was discovered lying dead on his bed on November 25, after his brother raised concerns over his whereabouts.

According to police, Hastings Kyalo Mutui had not seen his brother for two days before deciding to check on him at his single-room house in Musengo Location.

He found the door locked from inside and forced it open, only to discover his brother lying dead on the bed with injuries to his face.

Police visited the scene and commenced investigations.

Preliminary information indicated that the deceased had allegedly been assaulted by unknown individuals after he was reportedly found stealing charcoal, although the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

Police observed injuries on the deceased’s face, with blood reportedly oozing from his nose, raising suspicions that he had been beaten.

The scene was processed and documented by investigators, while the body was moved to Muthali Mission Hospital mortuary pending a postmortem examination.