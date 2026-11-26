Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a second suspect in a Sh25 million land fraud case involving a prime property in Eastleigh, Nairobi.

The suspect, identified as Fatah Farah Ahmed, was arrested at Nyayo Estate in Embakasi following investigations by the DCI Headquarters Land Fraud Investigations Unit (LFIU).

The case involves allegations of a fraudulent attempt to acquire a parcel of land measuring approximately 50 by 100 feet along Fourth Street, Eastleigh Section One.

The property, valued at Sh25 million, belongs to a woman who reported that her ownership was being challenged through an alleged fraudulent scheme.

According to the complaint, Ahmed allegedly conspired with Skyline Works Limited to fraudulently take ownership of the property without the owner’s knowledge or consent.

Detectives launched investigations into the allegations and gathered evidence before forwarding the case file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for review and directions.

After reviewing the file, the ODPP directed that three suspects be charged with making a forged document.

Ahmed’s arrest brings to two the number of suspects apprehended in connection with the alleged land fraud scheme.

His alleged accomplice, Abdul Tahalil, had been arrested earlier, while detectives are pursuing a third suspect who remains at large.

The DCI said Ahmed was being processed ahead of his arraignment in court.