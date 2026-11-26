Washing your ears is an important part of personal hygiene because it helps remove sweat, dirt, and excess oil from the outer ear. However, the ears are delicate, and cleaning them incorrectly can push earwax deeper into the ear canal, cause irritation, or even damage the eardrum. Knowing how to wash your ears properly helps keep them clean without interfering with their natural protective function.

Start by preparing a clean, soft washcloth and some lukewarm water. Avoid using very hot water because it may irritate the sensitive skin around your ears. You do not need strong soaps, chemicals, or special cleaning products to wash your ears during your normal bathing routine.

Wet the Outer Ear

Dip the washcloth in lukewarm water and gently wipe the outside of your ears. Clean the front, back, upper folds, and the area around the earlobe where sweat, dirt, and oils may accumulate. Be gentle, especially around sensitive areas.

Clean the Ear Folds Carefully

Use your fingers wrapped in the damp washcloth to clean the folds and creases of your ears. These areas can trap dirt, dead skin, and sweat. Gently rub the skin without scratching it or applying excessive pressure.

Wash Behind Your Ears

The area behind the ears can accumulate sweat, oils, and dirt, sometimes causing an unpleasant smell. Gently wash behind each ear using the damp washcloth and a little mild soap if necessary. Rinse away any soap residue using clean water.

Avoid Inserting Cotton Buds into the Ear Canal

Do not insert cotton buds, fingers, hairpins, or other objects into your ear canal to remove earwax. Earwax is naturally produced to protect the ears from dust, insects, and other particles. Inserting objects into the canal can push wax deeper, cause blockages, scratch the skin, or damage the eardrum.

Rinse the Outer Ear Gently

After washing, use clean lukewarm water to remove any soap remaining on the outer ear. Avoid directing a strong stream of water into the ear canal. If water accidentally enters your ear, tilt your head to the side and allow it to drain naturally.

Dry Your Ears Properly

Use a clean, soft towel to gently pat the outer ears dry. Dry behind the ears and around the earlobes, where moisture can easily remain trapped. Avoid inserting the towel into the ear canal. Keeping the outer ears dry helps prevent skin irritation.

Remove Excess Earwax Safely

If you feel that earwax is accumulating or your ears feel blocked, avoid digging inside them. Earwax usually moves naturally toward the opening of the ear canal. If you have a wax blockage, a pharmacist or healthcare professional can recommend appropriate earwax-softening drops or removal methods. Do not use ear drops without professional advice if you have ear pain, discharge, a history of eardrum perforation, or previous ear surgery.

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