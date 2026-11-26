Former Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni has resigned as Jubilee Party Deputy Leader, ending his 11-year association with the political outfit led by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a statement issued on Thursday, November 26, 2026, Kioni announced that his resignation takes effect immediately, adding that he was preparing to launch a new political platform.

Kioni said his decision followed deep reflection on his political journey within Jubilee, where he served in different leadership positions, including Secretary-General and Deputy Party Leader.

He described his 11-year association with the party as a defining period marked by political victories, challenges and important lessons.

“It has been eleven years, a long road, a defining one, and one I would walk again. We have travelled through seasons of triumph and trial, through the exhilaration of victory and the sobering demands of reflection,” Kioni said.

He thanked Jubilee for providing him with a platform to serve Kenyans and acknowledged the support he received from the party’s leadership and members.

Kioni particularly recognised Uhuru Kenyatta, whom he credited with providing leadership, guidance and friendship throughout his political journey.

He said their relationship had extended beyond politics and expressed his gratitude for the former President’s trust and support.

Kioni also thanked Jubilee members for entrusting him with the position of Secretary-General for four years and later appointing him Deputy Party Leader.

He said the two positions had taught him humility, patience and the importance of institutions, adding that he was leaving the party with gratitude.

Kioni served as Jubilee Secretary-General from February 2022 until January 2026, when he was replaced by Moitalel Ole Kenta during a party leadership reshuffle.

He was subsequently appointed Deputy Party Leader in the January 2026 changes and tasked with leading the party’s recruitment efforts.

His resignation now leaves a vacancy in the party’s deputy leadership as Jubilee continues reorganising its political structures ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In his statement, Kioni also thanked party officials, members of the National Executive Committee and Secretariat staff for their contributions during his time in the organisation.

He acknowledged grassroots officials who helped maintain the party’s presence across the country, saying Jubilee had been sustained by the collective efforts of its members.

Kioni further wished Jubilee Party Leader Dr Fred Matiang’i well, urging him to provide leadership based on wisdom, courage and unity.

He also wished Matiang’i success in his presidential campaign, expressing hope that it would be strong, disciplined and inspiring to Kenyans.

Despite leaving Jubilee, Kioni said his resignation did not mark the end of his political career or public service.

He disclosed that he was preparing to launch another political platform, although he did not provide details about its name, structure or launch date.

“My departure is not a farewell to public life, nor the end of my political journey. As I prepare to launch another platform, I carry the lessons, friendships and convictions of these eleven years into the next chapter with resolve and a clear sense of purpose,” he said.

Kioni added that his commitment to building a better Kenya remained unchanged despite his departure from Jubilee.