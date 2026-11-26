More than 80 aspiring singers, dancers, actors and other young creatives turned up at the Eldoret Arts Centre for the Safaricom Hook Hip Hop Musical auditions, as the initiative seeks to identify and nurture emerging talent across Kenya.

The auditions, held on November 21 and 22, 2026, saw 32 participants shortlisted for the second round, with six ultimately securing places in the final audition stage scheduled to take place in Nairobi in March 2027. The successful candidates are now closer to earning a place in the musical, which is scheduled for filming next year.

The auditions are part of Safaricom Hook, an initiative being implemented in partnership with the Nairobi Performing Arts Studio to discover, train and showcase emerging Kenyan talent.

The programme’s creative journey includes songwriting, regional auditions, rehearsals and eventual public performances, with original stories and behind-the-scenes content expected to be shared through Safaricom Hook channels and Baze.

Speaking about the initiative, Safaricom Chief Consumer Business Officer Fawzia Ali-Kimanthi said the programme is intended to create opportunities for young people to develop their abilities and pursue careers in the creative industry.

“Kenya has so much creative talent, and it is important that we create opportunities for young people to share what they can do. Through Game Iko On and Safaricom Hook, we are giving aspiring artists a platform to showcase their work, grow their skills and meet their mentors. Seeing the passion and creativity they have brought to this journey has been encouraging, and we hope this experience opens more doors for them as they pursue their ambitions in the creative arts industry,” said Fawzia Ali-Kimanthi, Chief Consumer Business Officer at Safaricom.

Among those selected in Eldoret was young actor Mark Mwendwa, who said the experience had given him an opportunity to interact with established industry professionals while showcasing his own abilities.

“I am so happy to be in the presence of established actors and directors such as Hellen Mtawali and Stuart Nash who’s work I have followed over the years. As a lover of art and music, I am glad that Safaricom Hook is giving young artists such as myself the opportunity to express our creativity and showcase our talents”.

The programme is anchored on Safaricom’s “Game Iko On” rallying call, which encourages young people to pursue their passions and actively shape their futures. Through the auditions, participants are being given opportunities to gain exposure, develop their skills and take steps towards careers in the creative arts.

Songwriter’s contest

Songwriting is also a central component of the Hip Hop Musical. The Songwriter’s Contest finale, held on November 8 at the Michael Joseph Centre and streamed live on Baze, reduced more than 500 entries to 24 finalists and subsequently 13 shortlisted writers.

Each of the shortlisted songwriters will compose an original song for the musical, while the top songwriter will also be responsible for creating its theme song.

The Eldoret auditions form part of Safaricom’s broader efforts to connect young people with opportunities through technology while supporting them to explore their passions and develop careers in the creative industry.