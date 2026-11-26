The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has warned that a Sh169.95 million funding shortfall could weaken its ability to monitor police conduct, investigate complaints and oversee security operations during the 2027 General Election.

The authority says the proposed 2027/2028 financial year allocation is insufficient to support critical oversight programmes, including investigations, court cases, police inspections and monitoring of public order operations.

IPOA Chief Executive Officer Elema Halake raised the concerns while presenting the authority’s budget proposals before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security.

The committee, chaired by Narok West MP Gabriel Tongoyo, was told that IPOA requires Sh594 million to fund complaints investigations, legal services, inspections and monitoring of police operations.

However, the authority has been allocated Sh424.05 million, leaving a deficit of Sh169.95 million.

Halake warned that the funding gap would significantly constrain IPOA’s ability to discharge its constitutional mandate and carry out nationwide oversight activities.

Among the programmes at risk is the clearance of 785 pending investigations, which requires Sh46.8 million. IPOA said failure to undertake the exercise would delay investigations and the administration of justice.

The authority also requires Sh25.52 million to support prosecutions and attend 319 criminal and civil cases across the country.

IPOA further warned that inadequate funding could force it to scale down monitoring of police operations involving crowd control, political party primaries and the 2027 General Election.

The authority also plans to monitor police beats and patrols, an exercise estimated to cost Sh35 million.

It cautioned that reduced funding would limit its field presence and weaken its ability to independently monitor police conduct during security operations.

Other affected programmes include nine dialogue sessions with police commanders in areas reporting high numbers of complaints and public outreach activities, which require Sh13.5 million.

The authority also warned that inadequate funding would delay the development of a civilian oversight module and harmonisation of training curricula for the National Police Service, Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Internal Affairs Unit and IPOA.

The exercise requires Sh17.21 million and is intended to improve coordination and support the implementation of recommendations made by the Maraga Taskforce.

IPOA is also seeking Sh10 million to operationalise newly gazetted regulations, Sh5 million to track and follow up on recommendations made to the National Police Service and Sh12 million for proposed amendments to the National Police Service, National Police Service Commission and IPOA Acts.

The authority further cited a Sh40 million requirement for psychosocial support for victims and facilitation of witnesses attending court.

It warned that funding constraints could affect these interventions and make it harder for victims and witnesses to participate in the justice process.

Beyond its oversight programmes, IPOA is seeking an additional Sh481.43 million to address staffing shortages that could affect its operations.

The authority requires Sh1.567 billion for recruitment and staffing but has been allocated Sh1.085 billion, leaving a substantial funding gap.

The shortfall could affect plans to recruit 151 technical officers, an exercise estimated to cost Sh458.43 million.

IPOA also requires an additional Sh23 million annually to implement the new salary structure for its Board.

The authority warned that the funding deficit would constrain its ability to implement the new salary structure and recruit the additional technical personnel.

It said the new officers were needed to fill existing vacancies at its headquarters and 14 regional offices, including two new offices.

According to IPOA, addressing the staffing shortage is important for implementing the Maraga Taskforce recommendations and improving service delivery.

The authority also reported a Sh77.72 million deficit in its decentralisation programme after receiving Sh12 million against a requirement of Sh89.72 million.

The additional funding is intended to equip and operationalise five new regional offices, including partitioning and preparation of newly established premises.

IPOA warned that the funding gap could delay the opening and equipping of the offices, reducing its regional presence and limiting access to oversight services, particularly in underserved areas.

The authority said expanding its regional operations was necessary to improve service delivery and ensure complaints against police officers could be addressed more effectively across the country.

IPOA Seeks More Funds for Training and Public Awareness

On capacity building, research, stakeholder engagement and public outreach, IPOA requires Sh13 million but has received an allocation of Sh7.5 million, leaving a deficit of Sh5.5 million.

The additional funding would support dialogue sessions with police commanders in areas recording high complaint levels, public awareness forums and specialised training for technical officers.

The authority has also requested an additional Sh10 million for foreign travel and subsistence to facilitate specialised training under a UNESCO-supported programme targeting Board members and technical staff.

The training is expected to strengthen expertise in policing oversight, emerging forms of misconduct, digital evidence management and human rights standards.

IPOA said adequate funding was necessary to strengthen its institutional capacity and ensure effective oversight of the National Police Service as the country prepares for the 2027 General Election.