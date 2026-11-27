The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) will monitor the upcoming National Police Service recruitment exercise for police constables and cadets to promote transparency and accountability.

In a statement, IPOA said it would oversee the recruitment of police constables scheduled for December 10, 2026, and cadets set for January 7, 2027.

The authority said the monitoring exercise was in line with its mandate under Section 6(c) of the Independent Policing Oversight Authority Act, Cap 86 of the Laws of Kenya, which provides for oversight of policing activities in the public interest.

IPOA will also receive compliments and complaints from members of the public throughout the recruitment process.

The authority said it would begin receiving feedback from the date the recruitment advertisement was issued and continue until the conclusion of each exercise.

Members of the public can submit their complaints and compliments through IPOA’s dedicated 24-hour toll-free call centre hotline, 1559.

“Upon conclusion, IPOA will prepare and publish a monitoring report outlining its findings, together with appropriate recommendations to the National Police Service,” the authority said.

The oversight body reaffirmed its commitment to promoting accountability and professionalism in policing, saying it would uphold its core values of independence, accountability, professionalism, inclusivity, accessibility and integrity.