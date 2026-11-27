Police have arrested three suspects linked to an alleged phone-snatching syndicate operating in Nakuru Township after recovering 394 mobile phones and other electronic devices during an operation in Nakuru City.

The suspects were arrested on Thursday, November 26, 2026, during an intelligence-led operation at the Shoppers Paradise building.

The National Police Service (NPS) said officers from Nakuru Police Station conducted the operation after receiving information from members of the public.

Police also recovered a large cache of electronic devices and equipment believed to be connected to the criminal activities under investigation.

The recovered items included 394 mobile phones, five tablets, one laptop, a central processing unit (CPU), three TFT screens and two soldering stations, among other electronic equipment.

The National Police Service said the recovered items had been secured at Nakuru Police Station as exhibits to facilitate identification by members of the public who may have reported cases of stolen devices.

The three suspects remain in police custody pending processing and arraignment in court to face relevant charges.

Police said the operation was part of ongoing efforts to disrupt criminal networks through intelligence-led policing and cooperation with members of the public.

The service reaffirmed its commitment to tackling criminal activities and ensuring that those involved are brought to account.

“We commend the police officers for their commitment and coordinated response in combating crime, and also appreciate members of the public for their continued cooperation,” the National Police Service said.

Police urged the public to continue sharing information that could help identify and dismantle criminal networks.