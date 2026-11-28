Christopher Charles Cuomo was born on 9 August 1970 in the New York City borough of Queens.

He is an American news broadcaster and journalist who currently hosts the primetime programme Cuomo on NewsNation.

He is the youngest child of Mario Cuomo, the three-term Governor of New York from 1983 to 1994, and Matilda Raffa Cuomo.

After earning a bachelor’s degree from Yale University and a Juris Doctor from Fordham University School of Law in 1995, he briefly practised as a lawyer before moving into journalism.

He married Cristina Greeven in 2001; the couple have three children and live in Manhattan.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Chris is the youngest of five children. His older brother is Andrew Cuomo, who served as Governor of New York from 2011 to 2021.

His three sisters are Margaret Cuomo, a radiologist and author; Maria Cuomo Cole, a documentary film producer and chairwoman of the nonprofit HELP USA who is married to fashion designer Kenneth Cole; and Madeline Cuomo, a lawyer.

The siblings grew up in a politically prominent Italian-American household, spending part of their childhood in the New York Governor’s Mansion in Albany.

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Career

After completing law school, Cuomo worked as an attorney on Wall Street before turning to journalism.

He began with appearances on CNBC, MSNBC and CNN and served as a correspondent for Fox News and Fox Files.

In 1999 he joined ABC News, becoming its chief law and justice correspondent and co-anchor of the newsmagazine 20/20.

From 2006 to 2009 he was a news anchor on Good Morning America.

In 2013 he moved to CNN, where he co-hosted the morning programme New Day until 2018 and then launched the primetime show Cuomo Prime Time.

He was dismissed from CNN in December 2021 following revelations that he had assisted his brother Andrew in responding to sexual harassment allegations.

In 2022 he joined NewsNation, where he hosts the evening programme Cuomo and has also developed a podcast, The Chris Cuomo Project.

Accolades

Cuomo’s Good Morning America profile of the young poet Mattie Stepanek earned a News Emmy, making him one of the youngest correspondents to receive the honour.

His work has also been recognised with Peabody and George Polk Awards for team coverage, an Edward R. Murrow Award for breaking news reporting, the 2005 Gerald Loeb Award for Television Deadline business reporting, and the American Bar Association’s Silver Gavel Award for investigative work on juvenile justice.

These distinctions reflect his contributions across breaking news, legal affairs and long-form journalism.