Brian Keith Urlacher is a former professional American football linebacker who played his entire 13-year NFL career with the Chicago Bears from 2000 to 2012.

Born on May 25, 1978, in Pasco, Washington, he became one of the most dominant and recognizable middle linebackers of his era, known for his rare combination of size, speed, athleticism, and instincts.

After starring at the University of New Mexico, he was selected ninth overall in the 2000 NFL Draft by the Bears.

Urlacher quickly established himself as the face of the franchise’s defense, earning widespread acclaim and later induction into both the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Brian has an older sister named Sheri and a younger brother named Casey.

The siblings were born to parents Bradley and Lavoyda Urlacher.

After their parents separated when Brian was young, Lavoyda gained custody and relocated the family to Lovington, New Mexico, a small oil-town community, to be closer to her own parents and start anew.

Lavoyda worked multiple jobs to support the family, instilling a strong work ethic in her children amid modest circumstances.

The family later expanded when Lavoyda remarried Troy Lenard, an oil-field worker, who became a stepfather figure.

Casey followed a path into football as well, enjoying a brief career in the Arena Football League before transitioning into public service; he was elected mayor of Mettawa, Illinois, in 2013.

Sheri has remained a part of the close family circle that supported Brian throughout his rise.

Lavoyda passed away in 2011.

Also Read: Wes Welker Siblings: Getting to Know Lee Welker

Career

Urlacher excelled as a multi-position athlete at Lovington High School in New Mexico, helping lead the team to a state championship.

He then starred at the University of New Mexico from 1996 to 1999, where he played safety, linebacker, and even contributed on offense and special teams.

As a senior he earned consensus All-American honors, was named Mountain West Conference Player of the Year, and set school and conference records for tackles.

Drafted by the Chicago Bears in the first round in 2000, Urlacher immediately made an impact as a rookie, leading the team in tackles and recording a career-high eight sacks.

He became the longtime middle linebacker and defensive leader for the Bears over 13 seasons, appearing in 182 games.

His production included more than 1,300 combined tackles, 41.5 sacks, 22 interceptions, and multiple defensive touchdowns.

He helped guide the Bears to Super Bowl XLI following the 2006 season.

Urlacher retired after the 2012 season, leaving a lasting legacy as one of the franchise’s all-time greats.

Accolades

Urlacher’s excellence earned him numerous individual and team honors.

In college he was a consensus All-American and Mountain West Player of the Year in 1999; the University of New Mexico later retired his No. 44 jersey.

In the NFL he was named Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2000 and AP Defensive Player of the Year in 2005, becoming one of the few players to win both awards.

He was selected to eight Pro Bowls, earned first-team All-Pro honors four times (with additional second-team recognition), and was named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 2000s.

Urlacher was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2017 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

He is widely regarded as one of the greatest Chicago Bears defenders and among the premier middle linebackers in NFL history.