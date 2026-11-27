Former Migori Governor Zacharia Okoth Obado has filed an appeal challenging his conviction and 25-year prison sentence for the murder of university student Sharon Beryl Otieno.

Obado, through his lawyer Kioko Kilukumi, lodged a notice of appeal at the High Court in Nairobi on Friday, November 27, seeking to challenge both the conviction and sentence before the Court of Appeal.

In the notice, Obado contested the decision delivered by Justice Cecilia Wairimu Githua on July 23, 2026, which found him guilty of murder. He was subsequently sentenced to 25 years in prison on November 27.

His lawyer also wrote to the Deputy Registrar of the High Court’s Criminal Division, requesting certified copies of the court proceedings, judgment and sentencing decision to facilitate the preparation of the appeal.

In the letter dated November 27, Kilukumi said the defence had been instructed to appeal against both the conviction and sentence and had already filed the notice of appeal as required by law.

The lawyer further asked the court to expedite the preparation and filing of the record of appeal, noting that proceedings spanning the eight-year trial had already been typed alongside the judgment and sentencing decision.

Obado is expected to challenge the findings of the trial court before the appellate court.

His appeal comes after Justice Githua sentenced him and his former personal assistant, Michael Juma Oyamo, to 25 years in prison each, while former Migori County clerk Caspal Ojwang Obiero received an 18-year sentence.

The three were convicted over Sharon’s murder, with the judge finding that the killing was planned and executed through the coordinated participation of the accused persons.

Sharon, 26, was murdered in September 2018 at Owade area in Rachuonyo Sub-County, Homa Bay County.

She was a second-year student at Rongo University and was seven months pregnant at the time of her death.

The court found Obado to have been the principal architect of the murder, having supplied the motive, instigated the killing and provided financial resources to facilitate its execution.

Oyamo was found to have coordinated the operation and lured Sharon into a vehicle before handing her over to the accomplices, while Obiero provided logistical support and helped conceal evidence.

The three were initially charged with the murder of Sharon and her unborn child.

However, the court acquitted them of the separate count relating to the unborn child after finding that the prosecution had failed to establish a case to answer.