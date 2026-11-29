Elise Marie Stefanik was born on 2 July 1984 in Albany, New York.

She is an American politician who has represented New York’s 21st congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2015.

From 2021 to 2025 she served as chair of the House Republican Conference, making her one of the highest-ranking Republicans in Congress and the most senior Republican from New York during that period.

At the time of her first election she was the youngest woman ever elected to Congress.

She is the daughter of Ken and Melanie Stefanik, who own the wholesale plywood business Premium Plywood Products.

In 2017 she married Matthew Manda; the couple have one son, Samuel, born in 2021, and live in Schuylerville, New York.

In late 2025 she briefly explored a run for governor of New York before suspending the campaign and announcing she would not seek re-election to the House.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Elise has one sibling, a younger brother named Matt Stefanik.

The two grew up together in the Capital Region of New York in a household centred on their parents’ small business.

Career

Stefanik graduated from the Albany Academy for Girls and then earned a bachelor’s degree in government from Harvard University in 2006, becoming the first member of her immediate family to complete college.

After graduation she joined the George W. Bush administration, serving on the White House Domestic Policy Council staff and later in the office of the White House Chief of Staff.

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She subsequently worked on Republican campaigns, including as director of new media for Tim Pawlenty’s presidential effort and as debate-preparation director for Paul Ryan’s 2012 vice-presidential campaign.

She also helped manage sales and marketing for her family’s plywood business.

In 2014 she won election to the U.S. House from New York’s 21st district, flipping a long-held Democratic seat.

She has been re-elected multiple times and rose through House Republican ranks to become Conference Chair in 2021.

Her committee assignments have included Armed Services, Education and the Workforce, and the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

She has been a prominent voice on national security, education policy and opposition to antisemitism on college campuses.

Accolades

Stefanik has received recognition as the youngest woman elected to Congress at the time of her 2014 victory and was named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in Law & Policy.

She has been honoured with the Jack Kemp Leadership Award from the New York Republican State Committee and, in 2025, the Theodor Herzl Award from the World Jewish Congress for her work combating antisemitism and supporting Israel.

Additional recognitions include the Evelyn Sommer Next Generation Award and other citations for leadership and public service.