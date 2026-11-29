Carlo Calenda is an Italian politician and business executive born on April 9, 1973, in Rome.

He is the son of journalist, economist, and writer Fabio Calenda and film director and screenwriter Cristina Comencini.

His maternal grandfather was the renowned Italian film director Luigi Comencini, while his paternal grandfather, also named Carlo Calenda, served as an Italian diplomat and ambassador.

Calenda has built a career spanning private-sector management and high-level politics.

He currently serves as a Senator of the Italian Republic and as secretary of the centrist party Azione, which he co-founded in 2019.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Carlo has one full sister, Giulia Calenda, a screenwriter active in Italian cinema.

She has contributed to the scripts of several successful films and television projects, following the family’s strong ties to the film industry through their mother and maternal relatives.

His parents separated when he and Giulia were young, and each later had additional children.

From his mother’s subsequent relationship and marriage to film producer Riccardo Tozzi, Calenda has a half-brother, Luigi Tozzi.

From his father’s side he also has another half-sibling.

In interviews Calenda has described the extended family as remaining close, often spending holidays and summers together as a large blended household.

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Career

After attending the Liceo Classico Mamiani in Rome and earning a law degree from Sapienza University of Rome, Calenda began working in finance as a consultant selling investment funds and insurance policies.

He later joined Ferrari, where he managed client relations and ties with financial institutions, and then moved to Sky Italia in a marketing and programming role.

He subsequently served as Director of Strategic International Affairs at Confindustria.

His political career advanced when he became Deputy Minister of Economic Development in the Letta government in 2013, a role he continued under Renzi with responsibility for foreign trade and internationalization.

In 2016 he briefly served as Italy’s Permanent Representative to the European Union before being appointed Minister of Economic Development, a position he retained through the Gentiloni government until 2018.

During that time he promoted industrial policies including the Impresa 4.0 plan.

After joining and later leaving the Democratic Party, he founded Azione in 2019. He was elected to the European Parliament in 2019 and to the Senate in 2022, where he continues to lead Azione.

Accolades

Calenda has received recognition for his managerial experience in industry and for his work on economic and industrial policy as minister.

In the 2019 European elections he obtained a very high number of preference votes, ranking among the most voted candidates on his list.

His tenure as Minister of Economic Development is associated with efforts to support Italian industry, exports, and modernization initiatives such as Impresa 4.0.

As leader of Azione he has positioned the party as a pro-European, reform-oriented force and has maintained a prominent public profile through consistent media and social-media engagement.