British singer-songwriter James Blunt has released a new Christmas single, ‘Another Year’, with all profits from UK streaming and CD sales supporting Médecins Sans Frontières UK, also known as Doctors Without Borders.

The song was released on November 27, 2026, and takes a humorous but emotional approach to the festive season. Blunt has described it as a tongue-in-cheek track about a father telling his children that he will not be home for Christmas.

The charity will receive all profits from UK streams and CD single sales. At least £3 from every CD sold will go towards supporting the medical humanitarian organisation.

A limited-edition, one-track CD single is available for pre-order exclusively through Blunt’s online store until December 11, 2026. Shipping is scheduled to begin on the release date.

Blunt has also released a music video for ‘Another Year’, filmed in a London Christmas pub.

The video features several celebrities gathering around the singer as he plays the piano and performs the song. The guests join in with the singing, creating a festive pub atmosphere.

Among those featured are broadcaster Kate Garraway, actor Richard E. Grant, model Jerry Hall, chef Prue Leith, broadcaster Clare Balding, television personality Denise Welch, Spencer Matthews, Amanda Holden, Bimini Bon Boulash and Fearne Cotton.

Garraway revealed that the celebrities provided real backing vocals during filming. She also shared that drinks were topped up during retakes, adding to the relaxed atmosphere of the production.

The video brings together personalities from entertainment, broadcasting, fashion and television in support of the charity release.

‘Another Year’ explores family, separation and the passage of time during the Christmas season.

The lyrics tell the story of a father who returns to look at his children but cannot stay for the festive celebrations. He reflects on the memories they share while preparing to say goodbye.

The song combines Christmas imagery, including lights, curtains, familiar songs and a dwindling fire, with the sadness of a family facing separation.

Its chorus reflects on the passing of another year and encourages the children to enjoy life despite the pain of parting.

Blunt’s decision to release the song as a charity single gives the emotional Christmas track a humanitarian purpose, with proceeds supporting Médecins Sans Frontières UK’s medical work.

James Blunt ‘Another Year’ Lyrics

Taps on in the bathroom

and outside I heard the neighbours coming home,

Inside we turn the lights on

Close the curtains, wonder where

The time has gone.

And your mother’s in the kitchen,

No Im not coming home for Christmas,

I’m just here to take one last look, at your face.

So say goodbye, another year’s gone by

You know I had the time of my life

Sweet child of mine, don’t judge these tears I’m crying

I know the world can be unkind,

I hope you have the time of your life

Angels in the window,

Same old songs are playing on the radio

The fire slowly dwindles

and downstairs she’ll be drinking on her own.

I read the letters that you’ve written

Oh wish I was there for Christmas

I just came to take one last look, at your face.

So say goodbye, another year’s gone by

You know I had the time of my life

Sweet child of mine, don’t judge these tears I’m crying

I know the world can be unkind,

Now go and have the time of your life.

Oh settle down,

Tomorrow’s sunshine’s begging to come out

Tonight I’ve found, the things I can live with

and live without.

So say goodbye, another year’s gone by

You know I had the time of my life

Sweet child of mine, don’t judge these tears I’m crying

I know the world can be unkind,

But have a happy Christmas, goodnight.