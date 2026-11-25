Gospel singer and preacher Pastor Emmanuel Ushindi has died, with reports indicating that he passed away in Bunia, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

Ushindi was a gospel musician and minister of the Word originally from DR Congo. He also resided in Nairobi and was widely known in Bukavu and surrounding areas.

He gained recognition through gospel songs that addressed family life, marriage, relationships and Christian values.

Some of his popular songs include Dunda Mu Yesu, also known as Dunda na Yesu, Heshimu Wazazi, Kamundala, Habari za Kilio, Uheshimiwe Baba, Chabusiku and Nimejificha Chini ya Mwamba.

His music often featured a storytelling style, using everyday family and relationship experiences to communicate Christian teachings.

The cause of his death had not been disclosed by the time of publication.