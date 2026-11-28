Washing Pottery Barn couch covers is a great way to remove dust, dirt, stains, body oils, and unpleasant smells that build up through everyday use. However, because Pottery Barn sofas come in different fabrics, including cotton, linen, velvet, performance fabrics, and blended materials, it is important to use the correct cleaning method to avoid shrinkage, fading, or damage. Knowing how to wash Pottery Barn couch covers properly helps keep your sofa clean, fresh, and comfortable while preserving the fabric’s original appearance.

Before removing or washing your Pottery Barn couch covers, check the cleaning instructions attached to the covers or provided with your sofa. Some covers are machine-washable, while others require dry cleaning or professional upholstery cleaning. Never assume that every Pottery Barn couch cover can be washed in a washing machine, even if it has a zipper and can be removed easily.

Remove the Couch Covers Carefully

Remove the seat cushions, back cushions, and other sections that have removable covers. Unzip the covers carefully and take them off without stretching the fabric or forcing the zippers. If the covers are attached to the sofa frame, do not pull them loose unless they are designed to be removable.

Close All Zippers Before Washing

Before placing the covers in the washing machine, close all zippers and openings. This helps prevent the zipper teeth from snagging the fabric and protects the covers from unnecessary stretching during washing. Separate large covers from smaller cushion covers if needed to prevent overcrowding.

Use Cold Water and Mild Detergent

If the care label permits machine washing, use cold water and a mild liquid laundry detergent. Avoid bleach, harsh stain removers, and detergents containing bluing agents, as these may cause discoloration or damage the fabric. Pottery Barn’s care guidance for many washable slipcover fabrics recommends cold water, mild liquid detergent, and a gentle cycle.

Select a Gentle Washing Cycle

Place the couch covers in the washing machine and select a gentle or delicate cycle. Avoid heavy agitation, high-speed washing, or washing with rough items such as towels, jeans, or rugs. If the covers are large, wash them in smaller loads to give the fabric enough room to move freely.

Avoid Overloading the Washing Machine

Pottery Barn couch covers can be bulky, especially sectional covers and large seat cushions. Avoid stuffing too many covers into the washing machine at once. If necessary, divide the covers into separate loads to ensure they are washed evenly and rinsed thoroughly. Overloading can leave dirt and detergent trapped in the fabric.

Dry the Couch Covers Carefully

After washing, remove the covers promptly to prevent wrinkles from forming. If the care label allows, tumble-dry on low heat until the covers are slightly damp. Avoid completely drying them in the dryer if they tend to shrink, as tightly fitting covers may become difficult to put back on.

Put the Covers Back While Slightly Damp

If the manufacturer’s instructions permit, carefully put the covers back onto the sofa cushions and frame while they are slightly damp. Gently stretch the fabric into its original shape and align the seams, corners, and zippers. This can help the covers regain their original fit as they finish drying.

Allow the Couch Covers to Dry Completely

Once the covers are back in place, allow them to air-dry completely. Open windows or use a fan to improve airflow in the room. Ensure the cushions and covers are completely dry before using the sofa normally to prevent musty smells and moisture buildup.

Maintain the Couch Covers Between Washes

To keep your Pottery Barn couch covers clean for longer, vacuum them regularly using an upholstery attachment. Clean spills as soon as they occur by blotting with a clean cloth instead of rubbing them into the fabric. Avoid eating on the couch when possible, and rotate cushions periodically to promote even wear.

Washing Pottery Barn couch covers properly helps maintain their colour, softness, shape, and durability. For best results, always check the fabric-specific care label before washing, use cold water and mild detergent, avoid excessive heat, and make sure the covers are completely dry before using the sofa.

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