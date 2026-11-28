Casey Stoner is an Australian former professional motorcycle racer with an estimated net worth of $18 million. He built his fortune through racing salaries, championship bonuses, sponsorship deals, and other commercial opportunities during his career in MotoGP.

Stoner is best known for winning two MotoGP World Championships. He claimed his first title with Ducati in 2007 before winning again with Honda in 2011. His achievements established him as one of the most talented riders of his generation.

During seven seasons in the premier class, Stoner recorded 38 MotoGP victories, 69 podium finishes, and 39 pole positions. He also became famous for his dominance at Phillip Island in Australia, where he won six consecutive races between 2007 and 2012.

At the height of his career, Stoner was among Australia’s highest-paid athletes. He reportedly earned A$9.5 million in 2011. However, he shocked the racing world in 2012 when he announced his retirement at just 26, despite receiving a lucrative contract offer from Honda.

After leaving full-time competition, Stoner worked as a test rider and brand ambassador for Honda and Ducati. He also tried Australian touring car racing and remained involved in motorcycle racing through occasional appearances and technical work.

Casey Stoner Net Worth $18 Million Date of Birth October 16, 1985 Place of Birth Southport, Queensland, Australia

Early Life

Casey Joel Stoner was born on October 16, 1985, in Southport, Queensland, Australia. His parents, Colin and Bronwyn Stoner, supported motorcycle racing, while his older sister, Kelly, also competed in the sport.

Stoner started riding motorcycles when he was very young. He entered his first competition at the age of four and quickly demonstrated his talent on dirt tracks.

His early achievements included several Australian junior championship titles. His parents made significant financial sacrifices to support his development. They frequently travelled long distances to take him to competitions.

In 2000, when Stoner was 14, his family sold their possessions and moved to England. The move gave him an opportunity to compete in European road racing and develop his career outside Australia.

The family initially lived in a secondhand caravan while Stoner pursued racing opportunities in Britain and Spain. Their decision helped him gain the experience needed to compete at the international level.

Early Racing Career

Stoner won the British Aprilia 125cc Championship in 2000. He made his Grand Prix debut at the British Grand Prix in 2001 before moving to the 250cc World Championship in 2002.

He returned to the 125cc category in 2003 and secured his first Grand Prix victory at Valencia while riding an Aprilia. He later competed for KTM before returning to the 250cc championship in 2005.

That season, Stoner won five races and finished second in the overall standings behind Dani Pedrosa. His performances attracted the attention of premier-class teams.

In 2006, he joined Lucio Cecchinello’s LCR Honda team. Although it was a satellite operation, Stoner quickly showed that he could compete with established riders.

He secured pole position in Qatar and recorded his first MotoGP podium in Turkey. He finished his rookie season eighth in the championship, earning a factory Ducati contract for 2007.

2007 Ducati MotoGP World Championship

Stoner’s move to Ducati marked a major turning point in his career. Riding the Desmosedici GP7, he won the opening race of the 2007 season in Qatar.

His riding style suited the Ducati, particularly its powerful engine and Bridgestone tyres. He combined aggressive cornering with precise throttle control and impressive motorcycle balance.

Stoner won 10 of the season’s 18 races. He secured the world championship in Japan with three rounds remaining.

At 21, he became the youngest Australian to win the premier-class motorcycle racing championship. His victory also gave Ducati its first MotoGP riders’ world title.

Stoner remained with Ducati through 2010. He won another six races in 2008 but finished second behind Valentino Rossi in the championship.

Their rivalry produced several memorable races, including their famous battle at Laguna Seca in 2008. Stoner continued winning with Ducati in the following seasons despite handling difficulties and recurring physical problems.

His success established him as one of the most gifted riders in MotoGP.

Honda

In 2011, Stoner joined the factory Repsol Honda team. The move fulfilled a childhood ambition inspired by Australian motorcycle champion Mick Doohan.

The partnership produced immediate results. Stoner won 10 races during the 2011 season and secured his second MotoGP championship at Phillip Island.

The victory came on his 26th birthday, making the Australian Grand Prix particularly memorable. It also confirmed his ability to win world titles with different manufacturers.

Stoner entered the 2012 season as one of the leading championship contenders. He won five races despite suffering an ankle injury that affected his campaign.

He eventually finished third in the championship behind Jorge Lorenzo and Dani Pedrosa. His final Australian Grand Prix appearance ended with another victory at Phillip Island, giving him six consecutive wins at the circuit.

Casey Stoner Salary

Stoner earned millions of dollars through MotoGP contracts, performance bonuses, and sponsorship agreements.

His success with Ducati and Honda increased his value to manufacturers and commercial partners. He also attracted attention from Australian financial publications, which regularly ranked him among the country’s highest-paid athletes.

Business Review Weekly reported the following annual earnings figures:

Year Reported earnings 2007 A$4.2 million 2009 A$5 million 2010 A$6.8 million 2011 A$9.5 million 2012 A$8 million

These five seasons accounted for approximately A$33.5 million in reported gross earnings. The figures included racing compensation and commercial income, rather than salary alone.

His sponsors included Red Bull and Bridgestone, alongside motorcycle equipment manufacturers. His championship victories helped strengthen his commercial appeal.

In 2013, Business Review Weekly included Stoner on its Young Rich List. The publication estimated his personal fortune at A$20 million and ranked him 96th among Australia’s wealthiest self-made individuals under 40.

His estimated net worth of $18 million reflects the wealth he accumulated during his racing career and subsequent activities. However, net worth estimates are not audited financial statements and should be treated as approximations.

The A$15 Million Honda Contract He Rejected

One of the most remarkable decisions of Stoner’s career came in 2012, when he announced that he would retire from MotoGP.

At the time, he was the reigning world champion and one of the sport’s highest-paid riders. Honda wanted to retain him and reportedly offered a contract worth more than A$15 million for the 2013 season.

The proposed deal would have more than doubled his previous compensation.

Honda Racing Corporation executive Shuhei Nakamoto confirmed that the manufacturer had made Stoner a major financial offer. The proposed payment was reportedly higher than what Honda had paid its Formula One drivers, including Jenson Button.

The deal required special approval from Honda’s board because of its size.

Stoner nevertheless turned it down. He explained that he had lost his enjoyment of MotoGP and had become frustrated with the sport’s commercial pressures, regulations, and demands on riders.

His retirement meant giving up the opportunity to earn millions more during several potential championship-contending seasons.

V8 Supercars

After retiring from MotoGP, Stoner tried his hand at four-wheel racing.

In 2013, he competed in Australia’s Dunlop V8 Supercars Series with Triple Eight Race Engineering. He drove a Red Bull-sponsored Holden Commodore but found the transition challenging.

He finished 18th in the standings before stepping away from competitive car racing.

Stoner remained involved with motorcycle manufacturers. He worked as a Honda test rider from 2013 to 2015, helping the company develop its motorcycles.

In July 2015, he competed in the Suzuka 8 Hours endurance race in Japan. However, a mechanical throttle problem contributed to a serious crash that injured his shoulder and leg.

He returned to Ducati in 2016 under a three-year agreement as a test rider and brand ambassador. His responsibilities included testing MotoGP machinery and contributing technical feedback.

The partnership ended in 2018. Stoner has since maintained a connection with motorcycle racing through public appearances and technical discussions.

Real Estate Investments

Property has also formed part of Stoner’s financial portfolio.

In 2012, he purchased a waterfront mansion in Sanctuary Cove on Australia’s Gold Coast for A$4.25 million.

The five-bedroom property had five bathrooms, three living areas, a home theatre, a swimming pool, and garage space for 10 vehicles.

Stoner listed the mansion for sale in 2016, with an asking price of between A$5.5 million and A$6 million. It eventually sold in 2017 for A$4.75 million.

In December 2016, Stoner and his wife purchased a 4.5-hectare estate in Upper Coomera for A$2.7 million.

The property included equestrian facilities, a swimming pool, a guest pavilion, a gym, and a helipad. The family later undertook extensive renovations, completing major improvements in 2023.

The renovations included updated kitchens and bathrooms, an expanded main bedroom suite, and a trophy room for displaying memorabilia from Stoner’s racing career.

Personal Life

Stoner married Adriana Tuchyna in January 2007. The couple have two daughters, Alessandra, born in February 2012, and Caleya, born in October 2017.

Away from racing, Stoner has faced health challenges linked to chronic fatigue syndrome. He publicly discussed his diagnosis in 2019 and explained how the condition affected his ability to exercise and participate in motorcycle activities.

He later became an ambassador for Emerge Australia, an organisation that supports people affected by the condition.

Despite his health difficulties, Stoner has remained interested in motorcycle racing. He enjoys spending time with his family, fishing, and riding motorcycles when his health permits.

Awards

Stoner’s achievements have earned him recognition in Australia and internationally.

In 2008, he was named Young Australian of the Year following his first MotoGP world championship. He was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia in 2013 for his services to motorcycle racing.

He was also inducted into the MotoGP Hall of Fame in 2013 and the Sport Australia Hall of Fame in 2015. In 2025, he was elevated to Legend status in the Australian Motorsport Hall of Fame.

Across his Grand Prix career, Stoner won 45 races in all classes, including 38 in MotoGP. His two premier-class world championships, race victories, and success with Ducati and Honda cemented his place among motorcycle racing’s leading figures.

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