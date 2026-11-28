Disputes over mineral rights, unexplained licensing delays and allegations of preferential treatment have put Kenya’s mining sector under scrutiny, with investors accusing the Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs of applying inconsistent standards when awarding licences.

Companies that have invested millions of shillings in exploration say the Ministry has left their applications pending for years while approving others within months, raising questions about transparency, fairness and the protection of investments in the sector.

The disputes have also sparked concerns about possible interference in the allocation of mineral rights, with investors and landowners demanding answers on who gets licences, how competing applications are assessed and whether influential connections can sway decisions.

One of the most contentious disputes pits Kyrgoski Mining Limited and its affiliate B&M Company Limited against Havana Natural Resources Limited over gold-rich mining fields in Kamwango, Rongo, Migori County.

Kyrgoski and B&M claim they invested heavily in exploring the area before Havana entered the contest for mineral rights. They now question why the Ministry is considering Havana’s applications while their own interests remain unresolved.

Records in the Ministry’s mining cadaster show that Havana applied for mineral rights on December 12, 2024, under reference number ML/2025/0213, covering 63 square kilometres.

Two days later, the company reportedly expanded the area to 212 square kilometres, extending into parts of Homa Bay, Kisii and Migori counties.

On March 28, 2025, Havana filed another application, PL/2025/0596, seeking a gold prospecting licence covering 322 square kilometres.

A Havana official, who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the dispute, defended the applications, arguing that the mining cadaster showed the area as available and that B&M’s licence had expired.

“We found a free space and made an application. There is nothing wrong with that,” the official said.

But Kyrgoski and B&M rejected that explanation, accusing the Ministry of removing their application from the cadaster without following the required procedures or notifying them.

“We were not de-gazetted as is the procedure. We were not notified in any way. How then can one claim that there was no pending application?” asked Joe Jones, President and Chief Executive of Spirit Mining, an entity affiliated with Kyrgoski and B&M.

The companies say they invested more than Sh500 million in exploration and submitted a mineral discovery report to the Ministry as they pursued a mining licence.

They later challenged the Ministry’s decision to consider Havana’s prospecting application through Petition E037 of 2025 at the Environment and Land Court.

In a ruling delivered on September 30, 2025, the court recorded the petitioners’ claims of substantial investment and objections reportedly lodged by the Kenya Chamber of Mines and about 500 landowners.

However, the court struck out the petition as premature and directed the parties to exhaust the administrative dispute-resolution mechanisms under the Mining Act before returning to court.

The ruling did not determine ownership of the disputed mineral rights or establish whether the Ministry had acted unlawfully.

The dispute has also triggered allegations of possible interference in the licensing process. Industry players suspect that individuals connected to influential personalities could be using their networks to advance certain applications.

The allegations remain unproven, but they have intensified demands for the Ministry to explain how it evaluates competing applications and prevents personal connections from influencing licensing decisions.

The controversy has also brought investors and local communities into conflict over access to mineral-rich land.

Havana’s reported attempt to conduct a public participation exercise in the proposed exploration area ended in acrimony after landowners protested the company’s entry.

Jones questioned the process, insisting that Havana had not consulted the affected communities before submitting its prospecting application.

Beyond Migori, the Kenya Chamber of Mines has criticised the Ministry over delays and alleged inconsistencies in processing mineral rights applications.

The Chamber’s chairman, Dr Patrick Kanyoro, accused the Ministry of failing to uphold transparency and fairness, warning that the delays could discourage investors.

“We have so many pending applications in the Ministry. This tells of some level of incompetence or deliberate manipulation of applications for reasons well known to a few people working in the Ministry,” Dr Kanyoro said.

An examination of the mining cadaster reveals significant differences in processing timelines, with some companies securing licences within months while others wait for years.

Minex Mining Limited applied for a prospecting licence for rare base metals in Embu County on July 31, 2025. The Ministry issued the company licence number PL/2025/0618 on March 2, 2026.

Meanwhile, Ndovu Rock Limited applied for a prospecting licence for construction and industrial minerals in Nandi County on November 2, 2023, but was still awaiting approval.

Uranus Industry and Trade Company Limited also remained without approval after applying to prospect for gold in Migori County on May 29, 2024.

The contrasting timelines have raised suspicions of preferential treatment, prompting some investors to seek the Chamber’s intervention to push the Ministry to review their applications.

Although differences in the nature and complexity of applications may explain variations in processing periods, industry players want the Ministry to publish clear criteria and explain why some applications take considerably longer than others.

Mining Cabinet Secretary Ali Hassan Joho has previously defended the Ministry’s efforts to streamline the sector, urging investors to comply with the law.

“The country has great mining potential and we should ensure that everybody involved in it does the right thing at all times,” Joho said.

But the growing disputes have placed the Ministry under pressure to demonstrate that it applies the same standards to all applicants.

Investors want predictable licensing decisions, landowners demand meaningful participation, and the industry expects the Ministry to protect legitimate investments.

Without clear explanations for the delays and disputed allocations, the Ministry risks eroding confidence in a sector that Kenya hopes will attract investment and unlock its mineral wealth.