Electronic Citizen Solutions Director David Kiprono has dismissed claims that hackers have stolen 740GB of data from Kenya’s eCitizen platform, insisting the system has not suffered a successful cyberattack resulting in data loss since its development and deployment nearly 14 years ago.

Kiprono said the allegations circulating on social media and underground online forums had not been independently verified, warning against drawing conclusions from screenshots, anonymous claims and advertisements by alleged cybercriminals.

In a statement responding to concerns raised by users and reports published by the Daily Nation, Kiprono said the platform’s historical security records showed no successful cyberattack resulting in the loss of user data.

He acknowledged that eCitizen experienced a disruption in 2023 following a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack, but maintained that the incident affected service availability rather than compromising citizens’ data.

“A DDoS attack does not mean that attackers have broken into a system or stolen data,” he said, likening the attack to deliberately blocking the entrance to a house to prevent occupants from accessing it.

Kiprono said eCitizen infrastructure was hosted across multiple environments, including infrastructure hosted at Safaricom and protected government facilities, adding that the system had continued to face and repel cyber threats.

He disclosed that the platform had routinely dealt with between 200 and 300 attempted cyberattacks daily over the past four years, which he said were monitored and addressed using cybersecurity technologies.

His remarks come amid reports that an entity identifying itself as ByteToBreach was advertising purported eCitizen data on an underground forum, allegedly comprising identity documents, database content and source code.

The reported 740GB archive is said to contain approximately 600GB of Know Your Customer documents, 100GB of database content and 40GB of source code, although the claims remain unverified. 5050 Markets Kenya.

Kiprono questioned the evidentiary basis of the reports, arguing that the advertisement of purported stolen data, the circulation of database screenshots and the forensic confirmation of a system intrusion were distinct matters requiring different levels of verification.

He noted that even the cybersecurity intelligence firm VECERT had reportedly characterised the claims as alleged and unverified.

While acknowledging that media reports indicating journalists had seen files warranted technical scrutiny, Kiprono said investigators needed to establish the authenticity, provenance, age, source and integrity of the material before concluding that eCitizen infrastructure had been compromised.

He also challenged those circulating the allegations to submit credible evidence for independent forensic examination, while cautioning journalists against publishing sensitive personal information belonging to citizens.

“Journalism must not become an amplification engine for anonymous cybercriminals,” he said, accusing some reporting of sacrificing verification for sensationalism, commercial interests and traffic.

Kiprono argued that reporting on critical national infrastructure required a heightened standard of verification because of the implications for public confidence, national security and the digital identities of millions of Kenyans.

He maintained that an alarming headline or screenshot could not substitute for a forensic report or technical audit.

The government has separately said it is investigating the allegations surrounding the purported 740GB data theft, while maintaining that eCitizen services remain operational and that the alleged breach has not been confirmed.

Kiprono also urged eCitizen users to safeguard their login credentials and one-time passwords, warning against sharing them with cybercafé attendants, brokers, friends or other third parties.

He said users should ensure that their accounts were linked to their own email addresses and telephone numbers, noting that the platform had strengthened its login protocols.

“Your digital identity is yours. Protect it,” he said.

Kiprono defended eCitizen as a homegrown technology platform deployed at national scale, saying Kenya’s technological expertise continued to attract interest from other African countries.

He said the company remained focused on securing and operating the platform despite the allegations and what he described as competing commercial interests surrounding the ecosystem.

He insisted that an attempted attack, an alleged breach and a confirmed breach were fundamentally different and should not be conflated.

The government investigation is expected to establish whether unauthorised access occurred, the authenticity of the purported data and whether any citizens’ personal information was exposed.