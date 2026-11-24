Wesley Carter Welker, born May 1, 1981, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, is a former American football wide receiver and current NFL coach.

Standing at 5-foot-9, he overcame his smaller stature to become one of the most productive slot receivers of his era.

After a standout college career at Texas Tech, he played 12 seasons in the NFL, primarily known for his time with the New England Patriots.

He is currently the tight ends coach for the Washington Commanders after previous coaching stints with other teams.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Wes Welker has an older brother named Lee Welker.

The two grew up together in Oklahoma City, where Lee often competed with and toughened his younger sibling in sports and everyday activities.

Their parents, Leland and Shelley Welker, supported both sons through youth soccer and football.

Lee has remained a supportive family figure throughout Wes’s playing and coaching career.

Career

Welker starred at Heritage Hall High School in Oklahoma City before walking on and earning a scholarship at Texas Tech, where he excelled as both a receiver and return specialist.

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Undrafted in 2004, he signed with the San Diego Chargers before moving to the Miami Dolphins, where he established himself as a reliable returner and emerging receiver.

Traded to the New England Patriots in 2007, he flourished as Tom Brady’s primary slot target, posting multiple 100-catch seasons and becoming a cornerstone of the offense.

He later played for the Denver Broncos alongside Peyton Manning and finished his career with the St. Louis Rams in 2015.

After retiring as a player, Welker transitioned into coaching, serving as an offensive assistant and wide receivers coach for the Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers, and Miami Dolphins before joining the Washington Commanders.

Accolades

Welker earned five Pro Bowl selections from 2008 to 2012 and was named a First-Team All-Pro twice (2009 and 2011) along with two Second-Team All-Pro honors.

He led the NFL in receptions three times (2007, 2009, and 2011) and holds the record for the most career receptions by an undrafted player.

He was selected to the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2004, won the Mosi Tatupu Award as college football’s top special teams player, and has been recognized on various Patriots all-time and all-decade teams.

Welker also appeared in three Super Bowls and set multiple franchise receiving records during his tenure in New England.