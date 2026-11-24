Jarret Lee Stoll is a Canadian former professional ice hockey center born on June 24, 1982, in Melville, Saskatchewan.

He played 13 seasons in the National Hockey League for the Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, New York Rangers, and Minnesota Wild.

Stoll is best known as a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Kings and for his strong faceoff skills.

After retiring as a player he joined the Los Angeles Kings’ player development department. He is married to sportscaster Erin Andrews.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Jarret grew up with two siblings in a hockey-focused family in Saskatchewan.

He has an older brother named Kelly Stoll, who played junior hockey for the Yorkton Terriers of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.

He also has a younger sister named Ashley Stoll, who competed for the University of Saskatchewan Huskies women’s hockey team.

Their parents are Tim and Sherri Stoll.

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Career

Stoll developed through minor hockey in Saskatchewan before starring in the Western Hockey League with the Kootenay Ice, where he helped win championships and earned All-Star recognition.

He was originally drafted by the Calgary Flames in 2000 and later selected by the Edmonton Oilers in 2002.

Stoll made his NHL debut with the Oilers and spent several seasons there, including a run to the 2006 Stanley Cup Final.

Traded to the Los Angeles Kings, he became a key depth player and faceoff specialist, contributing to the team’s first two Stanley Cup titles in franchise history in 2012 and 2014.

He later played briefly for the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild before retiring after the 2015-16 season.

Following his playing days, Stoll transitioned into a role with the Kings’ player development staff.

Accolades

Stoll’s primary achievements are his two Stanley Cup championships with the Los Angeles Kings in 2012 and 2014.

In junior hockey he earned WHL First All-Star Team honors, helped win WHL titles, and captured a Memorial Cup. He also represented Canada at the World Junior Championships, winning medals.

Throughout his NHL career he was recognized for his reliability in the faceoff circle and playoff contributions, including key goals during the Kings’ championship runs.