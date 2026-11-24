Erin Jill Andrews is an American sportscaster and television personality born on May 4, 1978, in Lewiston, Maine.

She has become one of the most recognizable faces in sports media as the lead sideline reporter for Fox Sports’ NFL coverage.

Andrews first rose to national prominence during her years at ESPN and later expanded her profile through entertainment roles, including co-hosting Dancing with the Stars.

She is also an entrepreneur and the founder of the women’s sports apparel line WEAR by Erin Andrews.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Erin has one sibling, a younger sister named Kendra Andrews.

Kendra is a professional dancer and actress who has appeared in films such as Step Up 3D and Footloose, along with various television roles.

Career

Andrews began her broadcasting career shortly after graduating from the University of Florida with a degree in telecommunications.

She started as a freelance reporter for Fox Sports Florida and covered the Tampa Bay Lightning before moving to Turner South, where she reported on the Atlanta Braves, Thrashers, and Hawks.

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She joined ESPN in 2004 and spent eight years there as a sideline reporter and contributor, including work on College GameDay.

In 2012 she moved to Fox Sports, eventually becoming the network’s primary NFL sideline reporter and covering multiple Super Bowls and NFC Championship games.

Andrews also co-hosted Dancing with the Stars from 2014 to 2019, appeared as a correspondent for Good Morning America, and co-hosted the CMT Music Awards.

In recent years she has continued her sideline work while expanding into apparel entrepreneurship and additional hosting projects.

Accolades

Erin has received several notable honors for her contributions to sports broadcasting and entertainment.

She became the first woman to receive the prestigious Pat Summerall Award in recognition of her career achievements and community impact.

She has also been honored with Vince Lombardi’s Award of Excellence and a Gracie Award.

Earlier in her career she was named “America’s Sexiest Sportscaster” by Playboy magazine in consecutive years.

Andrews has covered numerous major events, including multiple Super Bowls, and is widely regarded as one of the leading female voices in NFL sideline reporting.