Greg Olsen is a former American football tight end and current sports broadcaster born on March 11, 1985, in Paterson, New Jersey.

He enjoyed a successful 14-year NFL career primarily with the Carolina Panthers after beginning with the Chicago Bears and finishing with the Seattle Seahawks.

Since retiring as a player, Olsen has established himself as a prominent NFL analyst for Fox Sports, known for his insightful commentary and smooth transition from the field to the broadcast booth.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Greg grew up with two brothers in a football-oriented family in New Jersey.

His older brother, Chris (Christian) Olsen Jr., played quarterback in college at Notre Dame and the University of Virginia.

Chris passed away in February 2026 at the age of 42 after battling glioblastoma.

His younger brother, Kevin Olsen, also played quarterback in college, including at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Also Read: Kevin Harlan Siblings: Get to Know Michael and Bryan Harlan

Career

Olsen starred at Wayne Hills High School before playing college football at the University of Miami.

The Chicago Bears selected him in the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft.

After four seasons in Chicago, he was traded to the Carolina Panthers in 2011, where he became one of the league’s premier tight ends and a key part of the team that reached Super Bowl 50.

He concluded his playing career with the Seattle Seahawks in 2020.

Immediately after retiring, Olsen joined Fox Sports as an NFL analyst, rising quickly to call major games including a Super Bowl and working alongside play-by-play announcers in the network’s top broadcast teams.

Accolades

During his playing career, Olsen earned three Pro Bowl selections and two second-team All-Pro honors.

He made history as the first tight end in NFL history to record three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons from 2014 to 2016 and finished his career ranked among the all-time leaders at the position with 742 receptions, 8,683 receiving yards, and 60 touchdowns.

He was a two-time finalist for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

In broadcasting, Olsen has won multiple Sports Emmy Awards, including recognition as Outstanding Personality/Event Analyst and for emerging on-air talent, establishing him as one of the top analyst voices in the industry.