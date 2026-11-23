Kevin Robert Harlan is an American television and radio sports announcer born on June 21, 1960, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The son of longtime Green Bay Packers executive Bob Harlan, he has become one of the most energetic and recognizable play-by-play voices in professional and college sports.

Harlan currently calls NFL and college basketball games for CBS Sports, NBA games for Prime Video, and serves as a lead radio voice for Westwood One, including many Super Bowls.

He is known for his enthusiastic delivery and memorable calls.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Kevin is the oldest of three boys. He has two younger brothers, Michael Harlan and Bryan Harlan.

The siblings grew up in a sports-oriented household shaped by their father’s long career with the Green Bay Packers.

Public details about Michael and Bryan’s professional lives remain relatively private compared to Kevin’s high-profile broadcasting career.

Career

Harlan began calling games as a teenager on his high school radio station in Green Bay and later worked as a Packers ball boy.

He attended the University of Kansas, where he continued developing his broadcasting skills.

Also Read: Jack Buck Siblings: A Closer Look at the American Sportscaster’s Family Tree

After graduation he became the radio and television voice of the Kansas City Kings (now Sacramento Kings) at a young age, then called games for the University of Kansas and the Kansas City Chiefs.

He served as the original play-by-play announcer for the Minnesota Timberwolves for nine seasons.

Harlan joined national networks in the 1990s, establishing long tenures with CBS for NFL and NCAA basketball coverage and with TNT (later transitioning to Prime Video) for NBA games.

He has also been a mainstay on Westwood One radio, calling numerous Super Bowls and Monday Night Football games, while continuing to handle Green Bay Packers preseason broadcasts.

Accolades

Harlan has been named National Sportscaster of the Year multiple times by his peers, including in 2017, 2019, and 2023.

He holds the record for the most consecutive Super Bowls called by a national broadcaster and ranks among the all-time leaders in total network television play-by-play assignments across the major professional sports.

Additional recognition includes induction into his high school’s hall of fame and widespread praise for his longevity, versatility, and distinctive style that has defined decades of NFL, NBA, and college basketball broadcasts.