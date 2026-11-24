The Government announced a raft of security and peace-building measures along the Isiolo-Garissa border following recent inter-communal violence that claimed lives and resulted in the destruction of property.

The measures were agreed upon during a consultative meeting convened on Tuesday by Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, bringing together leaders from Isiolo and Garissa counties to assess the security situation and outline interventions to restore calm.

About ten people have been killed in the area in the past week in clashes amid tension and fears of more violence.

Among the key resolutions is an intensive, intelligence-led operation by the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to recover illegal firearms in the two counties as the Government moves to address the proliferation of weapons linked to insecurity.

Kanja will also undertake a comprehensive review of security deployments, reposition security installations and increase police presence in areas affected by the violence.

The National Police Service will further assess the strength of National Police Reservists (NPRs), conduct vetting and retraining, and replace reservists found to have misused their firearms.

The Government will also assess mobility needs among security personnel in the region, with Isiolo and Garissa counties prioritised in the forthcoming allocation of police vehicles.

In a broader effort to address the underlying causes of conflict, leaders agreed to strengthen and adequately resource peace committees, establish a framework for resource-sharing among communities and engage telecommunications companies to improve mobile network coverage in affected areas.

The Government will also fast-track funding for the construction of security roads to improve accessibility and the movement of security personnel.

Immediate peace meetings will be convened in affected areas, while a security team led by Murkomen is expected to visit the region to assess the implementation of the agreed interventions.

Murkomen called on residents to remain calm and urged political, community and religious leaders to promote peaceful coexistence, noting that communities along the Isiolo-Garissa border have historically maintained cordial relations through trade, shared natural resources and traditional dispute-resolution mechanisms.

He condemned the killings and conveyed condolences to families who lost loved ones, assuring residents that security agencies were pursuing those responsible for the violence to ensure they face justice.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary Dr Raymond Omollo, Inspector General Douglas Kanja, Deputy Inspector General of Police-Kenya Police Service Eliud Lagat and Deputy Inspector General of Police-Administration Police Service Gilbert Masengeli, among other senior government officials.

County leaders present included Garissa Governor Nathif Jama and Isiolo Deputy Governor Dr James Lowasa; Senators Fatuma Dullo of Isiolo and Abdul Haji of Garissa; Woman Representatives Mumina Bonaya of Isiolo and Amina Siyad of Garissa; and MPs Abdikadir Hussein of Lagdera and Mohamed Tubi of Isiolo South.

The meeting also brought together Members of County Assemblies, community elders and religious leaders as the Government seeks to combine security enforcement with community-driven peace initiatives to prevent further violence.