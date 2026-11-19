James William Nantz III, born on May 17, 1959, in Charlotte, North Carolina, is an American sportscaster who has been a mainstay of CBS Sports since 1985.

He is best known as the lead play-by-play announcer for the NFL on CBS, the longtime host of the network’s coverage of the Masters Tournament, and the former lead voice of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

Nantz’s calm, polished delivery and signature greeting “Hello, friends” have made him one of the most recognizable voices in American sports broadcasting.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Jim has one sibling, a sister named Nancy Hockaday.

Their parents were Jim Nantz Jr., who worked in the shipping and later furniture industries and died in 2008 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease, and Doris Jean Holland Nantz, who passed away in 2022.

While Jim’s career kept him on the road, Nancy and her husband provided significant day-to-day support in caring for their father, a contribution Nantz has publicly acknowledged with deep gratitude.

The family has roots in North Carolina, and Nancy has generally kept a private life away from the public spotlight.

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Career

After graduating from the University of Houston in 1981 with a degree in radio and television, Nantz worked at local stations in Houston and Salt Lake City before joining CBS Sports in 1985.

He began as a studio host and on-course reporter, steadily rising to become the network’s lead NFL play-by-play announcer in 2004, a role in which he has called multiple Super Bowls.

He has anchored CBS’s golf coverage, including the Masters, for decades and served as the primary voice of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament from 1990 until stepping away after the 2023 championship.

Nantz has also covered the Winter Olympics, U.S. Open tennis, and other major events, establishing himself as one of the most versatile and enduring figures in sports television.

Accolades

Nantz is a multiple Emmy Award winner for Outstanding Sports Personality, Play-by-Play.

He has been named National Sportscaster of the Year five times by the National Sports Media Association.

He received the Curt Gowdy Award from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award from the Pro Football Hall of Fame, becoming one of the youngest recipients of both honors.

He is also a member of the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame and has earned additional recognition for his contributions to golf and sports media.