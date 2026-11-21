Maureen McCormick has an estimated net worth of $4 million. The American actress, singer and author built her wealth through a long career in television, film, music and reality entertainment. She became a household name playing Marcia Brady on the popular sitcom The Brady Bunch, which aired from 1969 to 1974.

The role made McCormick one of America’s most recognisable television personalities. Although she struggled with typecasting after the show ended, she continued working in entertainment. She appeared in several Brady-related productions, guest-starred in other television programmes and took part in reality competitions.

McCormick also explored music and writing. Her 2008 memoir, Here’s the Story: Surviving Marcia Brady and Finding My True Voice, discussed her rise to fame and personal struggles. She later appeared on programmes such as Dancing with the Stars and I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

Maureen McCormick Net Worth $4 Million Date of Birth August 5, 1956 Place of Birth Los Angeles, California

Early Life

Maureen Denise McCormick was born on August 5, 1956, in Los Angeles, California. She was raised in a Catholic family by her parents, Irene and Richard McCormick. Her father worked as a teacher. She grew up alongside her three older brothers, Dennis, Michael and Kevin.

McCormick showed an interest in entertainment at a young age. When she was six, she won the Baby Miss San Fernando Valley pageant. In 1964, she began appearing in television commercials for popular children’s toys, including Chatty Cathy and Barbie dolls.

She also performed in a production of Wind It Up and It Breaks at the La Jolla Playhouse. These early experiences helped her gain confidence in front of an audience and opened opportunities in television.

McCormick attended William Howard Taft High School in Los Angeles. By the time she was a teenager, she had already started building a career as an actress.

Maureen McCormick’s Acting Career

McCormick began appearing on television in the mid-1960s. She guest-starred in two episodes of Bewitched and later appeared in I Dream of Jeannie in 1966 and My Three Sons in 1967.

Her biggest opportunity came in 1969 when she was cast as Marcia Brady on The Brady Bunch. The sitcom followed the lives of a blended family and became one of the most recognisable American television shows of its era.

The series ran for five seasons, producing 117 episodes between 1969 and 1974. McCormick’s portrayal of the eldest Brady daughter made her a popular television personality.

Marcia Brady became closely associated with her public image. The character’s popularity also created challenges when McCormick tried to secure roles outside the sitcom.

Brady Bunch Spin-Offs

After the original series ended, McCormick returned to the role in several Brady-related productions. These included The Brady Kids, The Brady Bunch Hour, The Brady Girls Get Married, The Brady Brides and A Very Brady Christmas.

She also appeared in Day by Day in 1989 and later participated in projects that revisited the original television series.

In 2018 and 2019, she appeared in the web series Building Brady. She also reunited with former cast members for HGTV’s A Very Brady Renovation in 2019. The programme followed the cast as they helped renovate the house used as the exterior of the Brady family home.

Outside the franchise, McCormick appeared in several popular television programmes. Her credits include Happy Days, The Streets of San Francisco, The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries, The Love Boat and Fantasy Island.

She later played Rebecca Hotchkiss on the NBC soap opera Passions in 2000. Other television appearances included It’s Like, You Know…, The Ellen Show and Teen Angel.

McCormick also appeared in the 2003 comedy Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star, alongside several of her former Brady Bunch co-stars.

Film Career

McCormick made her film debut in Pony Express Rider in 1976. She followed it with appearances in Moonshine County Express in 1977 and Take Down and Skatetown, U.S.A. in 1979.

Her later film credits included The Idolmaker in 1980, Texas Lightning in 1981 and Return to Horror High in 1987.

In 1997, she portrayed country singer Barbara Mandrell in the television film Get to the Heart: The Barbara Mandrell Story. She also appeared in the film Dogtown and later took roles in productions such as Title to Murder and Jane White Is Sick & Twisted.

Her more recent film appearances include Snow White: A Deadly Summer in 2012, Lift Me Up in 2015, Big Baby in 2015 and Accidentally Engaged in 2016.

In 2017, McCormick appeared in the short film Aileron. Her performance earned recognition at film festivals, including a Best Actress award at the Los Angeles Cinema Festival of Hollywood.

Music Career

Acting was not McCormick’s only source of income. She also pursued a music career, beginning with recordings made during her time on The Brady Bunch.

She recorded four albums with her television co-stars. The group released music connected to the show’s popularity, allowing the cast to reach audiences beyond television.

McCormick later released solo singles, including “Teeny Weeny Bit (Too Long)” and “Truckin’ Back to You” in 1972. In 1973, she released songs such as “Little Bird (Sing Your Song),” “Just a Singin’ Alone,” “Love’s in the Roses” and “Harmonize.”

In 1995, she released a country music album titled When You Get a Little Lonely. She also recorded an extended play with her former television co-star Christopher Knight.

Although music did not become her main career, it provided another opportunity to earn income and expand her entertainment profile.

Reality Television

McCormick found new opportunities through reality television as her acting career developed.

In 2007, she joined VH1’s Celebrity Fit Club. She lost more than 30 pounds during the competition and won that season of the programme.

The following year, she competed on CMT’s Gone Country. Her participation led to a spin-off called Outsiders Inn, which followed her efforts to open a bed and breakfast in Tennessee.

In 2015, McCormick won the Australian version of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! The victory introduced her to a new audience and demonstrated her ability to remain relevant beyond her famous sitcom role.

She returned to competitive reality television in 2016 when she joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars. She partnered with professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev and finished the competition in eighth place.

In 2021, she began co-hosting HGTV’s Frozen in Time with designer Dan Vickery. The programme focused on renovating homes and updating their interiors while preserving elements of their original character.

These projects helped McCormick maintain a presence in entertainment decades after The Brady Bunch ended.

Brady Bunch Salary

McCormick’s earnings from The Brady Bunch were an important part of her early career.

During the show’s original run, each of the child actors reportedly earned about $1,100 per week. This was a respectable salary for a young television performer in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

However, the cast members did not benefit from the same long-term compensation arrangements available to some modern television stars.

The original contracts reportedly provided residual payments for only the first 10 reruns of each episode. According to former cast member Susan Olsen, who played Cindy Brady, those payments had been exhausted by around 1979.

As a result, the child actors did not continue receiving residual income from the show’s numerous later broadcasts and syndication deals.

Adult cast members, including Florence Henderson and Robert Reed, reportedly had contracts that provided ongoing residual payments. This difference highlights how television compensation arrangements varied between performers during that period.

The lack of continuing residual income meant McCormick had to rely on other acting, music and entertainment projects to generate income after the original series ended.

Book Earnings

McCormick expanded her career into writing with the release of her memoir, Here’s the Story: Surviving Marcia Brady and Finding My True Voice, in 2008.

The book explored her childhood fame, the pressures of playing Marcia Brady and her struggles after the sitcom ended. She also discussed her experiences with drug addiction, depression and bulimia.

After The Brady Bunch, McCormick struggled with cocaine and Quaalude addiction. She later spoke openly about how substance abuse affected her career and personal life.

Her challenges became particularly difficult in the years after the show. She has also described experiencing depression and paranoia.

Marriage and family life became important parts of her recovery. McCormick has credited her husband with supporting her during difficult periods. She eventually sought treatment for depression and began taking antidepressants.

Her decision to speak publicly about these experiences helped raise awareness about mental health and addiction. The memoir also gave readers a more personal account of the actress behind the famous television character.

Personal Life

McCormick married actor Michael Cummings on March 16, 1985. The couple welcomed their daughter, Natalie, on May 19, 1989.

The marriage provided stability during a period when McCormick was working to overcome addiction and depression. She has spoken about the importance of her husband’s support in her recovery.

Despite her long career in television, she has generally maintained a relatively private family life.

Awards

McCormick’s most recognised achievement remains her portrayal of Marcia Brady. The character became a lasting part of American television culture and helped establish her place in entertainment history.

Her later work also earned recognition. In 2017, she received a Best Actress award at the Los Angeles Cinema Festival of Hollywood for her performance in Aileron. The film also received an Outstanding Cast Performance award at the Action on Film International Film Festival.

In 2007, The Brady Bunch received the Pop Culture Award at the TV Land Awards. McCormick also received a nomination for Most Beautiful Braces at the same event.

She shared another TV Land Award nomination in 2005 with several former cast members in the Favorite Singing Siblings category.

Real Estate

Real estate has also featured in McCormick’s financial history.

In 1988, she reportedly purchased a 2,449-square-foot home in the Thousand Oaks area of Los Angeles for $370,000.

She also owned a property in Woodland Hills that she had inherited. In 2016, she sold the 1,346-square-foot home for $635,000.

These property transactions form part of her broader financial history, although their contribution to her current net worth is not publicly established.

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