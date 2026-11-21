Two students were injured after armed men opened fire on a school bus ferrying candidates who had completed their national examinations in Samburu North.

The incident occurred on Friday at Bukoi area as students from PCEA Tuum Girls Senior School were being transported from Tuum towards Maralal aboard a Mitsubishi Fuso bus driven by Mika Letumunai.

According to police, the bus came under attack from an unknown number of armed men who fired at it from the driver’s side.

Three bullets reportedly struck the bus, injuring two students.

The two students were initially rushed to Murijo Catholic Dispensary for first aid before being referred to Samburu County Referral Hospital for specialised treatment. They were reported to be in stable condition.

Police patrol teams from Marti Police Station, alongside General Service Unit (GSU) officers based at Marti and Murijo, responded to the incident and conducted security clearance in the area.

The bus was subsequently escorted to Maralal by security officers, with police reporting that it had not been under security escort at the time of the attack.

The area was reported to have remained relatively calm following the incident as security teams continued patrols.

It’s among those under a special operation aimed at addressing cattle rustling menace. The authorities are racing to address the menace being worsened by illegal arms in the area. This has affected development in general amid resistance from the gunmen in the game.