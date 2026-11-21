Eve Plumb has an estimated net worth of $6 million. The American actress and painter built her wealth through a career spanning television, film, theatre, painting and business ventures. She is best known for playing Jan Brady on the popular sitcom The Brady Bunch, which aired from 1969 to 1974.

Her portrayal of the middle Brady daughter made her a familiar face to television audiences. The character’s rivalry with her older sister, Marcia, became one of the show’s most memorable storylines. Plumb later appeared in several Brady-related productions while developing an independent acting career.

Beyond acting, she established herself as a painter and invested in real estate. Her property transactions include a Malibu beachfront cottage purchased during her childhood and several apartments in New York City. She has also worked on home décor projects and published a memoir titled Happiness Included: Jan Brady and Beyond in 2026.

Eve Plumb Net Worth $6 Million Date of Birth April 29, 1958 Place of Birth Burbank, California

Early Life

Eve Aline Plumb was born on April 29, 1958, in Burbank, California. Her father, Neely, worked as a music producer, while her mother, Flora, was a dancer. She grew up with three siblings: Benjamin, Flora and Catherine.

Plumb entered the entertainment industry at a young age. She began acting at six after a talent agent who moved into her neighbourhood encouraged her to audition for a commercial. She secured the role, leading to more opportunities in advertising and television.

Before joining The Brady Bunch, she appeared in several television programmes. Her early credits included The Big Valley, The Virginian, Lassie, Family Affair, Mannix and Gunsmoke.

These appearances helped her gain experience as a young performer. They also prepared her for the role that would define her career.

The Brady Bunch

Plumb became widely recognised in 1969 when she was cast as Jan Brady on The Brady Bunch. The ABC sitcom followed the lives of a blended family with six children.

She played the middle daughter, who often struggled with comparisons to her older sister, Marcia, portrayed by Maureen McCormick. Susan Olsen played the youngest sister, Cindy. Barry Williams, Christopher Knight and Mike Lookinland portrayed the three Brady brothers.

Jan’s character was known for her insecurities and occasional jealousy of Marcia. Her frustration became one of the show’s most popular running themes. The line “Marcia, Marcia, Marcia!” became closely associated with the character.

The sitcom ran for five seasons, producing 117 episodes between 1969 and 1974. Although it was not an immediate ratings sensation, it gained a much larger following through syndication.

The show’s continued popularity helped Plumb maintain public recognition long after the original episodes ended.

Brady Bunch Spin-Offs

After the original series ended, Plumb continued playing Jan Brady in several productions.

She voiced the character in the animated series The Brady Kids. She also appeared in the 1981 television movie The Brady Girls Get Married, which led to the sitcom The Brady Brides.

Other reunions included the 1988 television movie A Very Brady Christmas and the 1990 series The Bradys.

Plumb did not appear in the 1976–1977 variety programme The Brady Bunch Hour. Geri Reischl played Jan in that production.

In 2019, Plumb reunited with her former cast members for HGTV’s A Very Brady Renovation. The programme followed the six actors who played the Brady children as they helped transform the Studio City house used for exterior shots in the original sitcom.

The renovation aimed to recreate the interior of the television family’s home. Plumb later appeared on HGTV’s Design at Your Door.

Television

Although The Brady Bunch made Plumb famous, she worked to establish herself as an actress outside the sitcom.

In 1976, she took a leading role in the television film Dawn: Portrait of a Teenage Runaway. She played a teenager who leaves home and becomes involved in prostitution. The role was a significant departure from her wholesome television image.

She returned to the character in the 1977 sequel Alexander: The Other Side of Dawn.

Plumb also played Beth March in the 1978 television miniseries Little Women. Other television appearances during this period included Wonder Woman, The Love Boat, Fantasy Island and Secrets of Three Hungry Wives.

During the 1980s, she appeared in programmes such as One Day at a Time, The Facts of Life and Murder, She Wrote.

From 1995 to 1997, Plumb played Ann Hatcher, the mother of the central character, on the family sitcom Fudge. The programme was based on books by author Judy Blume.

Her later television credits included That ’70s Show, Days of Our Lives, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Army Wives.

In 2016, she played Mrs. Murdock in Fox’s live television musical Grease: Live. She subsequently appeared in The Path, Blue Bloods, Crashing and Bull.

Her film work includes the comedy I’m Gonna Git You Sucka (1988), Gregg Araki’s Nowhere (1997) and the thriller Blue Ruin. She also appeared in The Sisters Plotz, Monsoon and Bagdad, Florida.

Theatre Career

Plumb also developed a career in theatre, particularly after moving to New York.

In 2010, she played the title character in the off-Broadway production Miss Abigail’s Guide to Dating, Mating and Marriage. The comedy drew on old-fashioned relationship advice.

She later appeared in Nora and Delia Ephron’s Love, Loss, and What I Wore. Other stage credits included Same Time, Next Year and James Wesley’s Unbroken Circle.

In Unbroken Circle, she played Aunt June in the 2013 off-Broadway production.

Theatre gave Plumb another platform to demonstrate her acting abilities beyond the television role that first brought her fame.

The Brady Bunch Salary

Plumb’s early earnings from The Brady Bunch contributed to her financial foundation.

In his 1992 memoir, Growing Up Brady: I Was a Teenage Greg, Barry Williams wrote that the highest weekly salary among the child actors reached about $1,100 during the show’s fifth and final season.

However, the actors did not keep the entire amount. Taxes, agent commissions and other expenses reduced their earnings.

Plumb has also explained that her contract provided residual payments for only the first 10 reruns of each episode. In her 2026 memoir, Happiness Included: Jan Brady and Beyond, she wrote that those payments had ended before she graduated from high school.

Consequently, the many years of reruns that followed did not provide her with continuing residual income from the original sitcom.

The arrangement was common in television contracts during that period. It also meant that the child actors did not benefit financially from the show’s later syndication in the same way some modern television performers do.

How Her Parents Protected Her Childhood Earnings

Plumb has credited her parents, Neely and Flora, with protecting the money she earned as a child actress.

Her father kept detailed records of her earnings. She has said that her parents did not expect her to support the family or pressure her to keep working.

In a 2026 interview with Woman’s World, she discussed how her parents managed her finances and supported her career.

During a November 2026 appearance on the Facts Verse podcast, Plumb recalled telling her father that another Hollywood family might have sued him for back pay because of how carefully he had managed her money and looked after her.

She remembered his response as a reminder that protecting and supporting their children was simply part of being parents.

Plumb has also expressed regret that she did not always appreciate how much time and effort her mother devoted to her career. She described her parents as protective without being overly demanding.

Their approach helped her avoid some of the financial difficulties experienced by other former child performers.

Painting

Acting is not Plumb’s only professional pursuit. She has built a second career as a painter, with her work exhibited in galleries across the United States.

She primarily works with oils and paints still lifes, restaurant scenes and images inspired by film noir and Westerns.

Her creative process often begins with photographs of everyday scenes. She then adjusts the colours, lighting and composition to develop her paintings.

Plumb has described painting as an activity that gives her creative freedom between acting projects. She maintains a home and studio in New York City.

She has also explored business through PlumbGoods, an online home décor venture developed with her husband, Ken Pace. The couple has also been associated with Happiness Included Coffee.

These projects have expanded her professional activities beyond acting and painting.

Memoir

In April 2026, Plumb published Happiness Included: Jan Brady and Beyond. The memoir explores her childhood, her experience working on The Brady Bunch, her family and her life after becoming famous.

The book offers a personal account of growing up in the entertainment industry and managing the expectations that came with playing one of television’s most recognisable characters.

Christopher Knight, who played Peter Brady, contributed the foreword.

The memoir also discusses the role her parents played in protecting her childhood earnings and supporting her career.

Real Estate Investments

Real estate has been an important part of Plumb’s financial history. One of her most notable investments was a beachfront cottage in Malibu, California.

In 1969, when she was 11 years old, Plumb and her parents purchased the property for approximately $55,300. Her mother reportedly found the house through an advertisement in Variety.

The family used it as a weekend retreat. The purchase also served as a way to invest some of the money Plumb earned from acting.

She retained the property for nearly five decades. In July 2016, she sold the 850-square-foot cottage on Escondido Beach for approximately $3.9 million.

The sale included architectural plans for a much larger replacement home. Plumb’s listing agent told ABC News that she intended to reinvest the proceeds in New York City real estate.

New York City Apartments

Plumb and her husband, Ken Pace, made several property investments in Manhattan in 2016.

They purchased a penthouse in the Turtle Bay neighbourhood for approximately $1.557 million. The 1,100-square-foot apartment had two bedrooms, two bathrooms and three terraces.

The property was later offered for rent at $5,600 per month in 2017.

The couple also bought a separate two-bedroom condominium in the Lenox Hill neighbourhood for approximately $1.58 million in 2016.

They listed the apartment for $1.795 million in June 2021. Property records indicate that it eventually sold for approximately $1.505 million in June 2024.

These transactions demonstrate Plumb’s long-standing interest in property investment. However, the value of her current real estate holdings is not fully established.

Personal Life

Eve Plumb married business and technology consultant Ken Pace in 1995. The couple has maintained a relatively private relationship and has lived in different locations over the years.

They previously lived in Laguna Beach, California, before establishing their home in New York City.

During her time in Laguna Beach, Plumb served on the city’s Design Review Board. Her interests outside entertainment have included painting, property investment and home design.

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