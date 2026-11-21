Chief Justice Martha Koome has established the Maua High Court in a move that will expand access to judicial services in Meru County.

In a Gazette Notice dated November 20, 2026, Koome announced the establishment of the court pursuant to the provisions of Cap. 8C.

The new High Court will exercise supervisory jurisdiction over the Maua Chief Magistrate’s Court and Tigania Magistrates’ Court.

The establishment of the court will take effect on December 1, 2026.