Security forces successfully demolished an improvised explosive device (IED) discovered at Abdow Gabow Quarry along the Lafey–Sheikh Barrow route in Mandera County.

The explosive was spotted on Saturday by construction workers at the quarry, located approximately two kilometers from Sheikh Barrow Border Patrol Unit (BPU) camp.

A multi-agency team comprising Special Operations Group (SOG) Alungu personnel and Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) troops from Damasa carried out the demolition on Saturday afternoon.

The device was established to be a remotely controlled IED enhanced with metallic fragments, with security officers suspecting it had been intended to target contractor trucks ferrying murram along the Sheikh Barrow–Lafey main supply route.

No casualties or property damage were reported during the demolition, as the area had been cordoned off ahead of the operation.

Security has since been heightened along the route, with clearance patrols continuing to ensure the area is safe.

The discovery comes amid heightened security concerns in Mandera following recent attacks targeting security personnel and road construction workers along routes in the county.

The area is near the Kenya-Somalia border which is usually breached by al-Shabaab terrorists for attacks. This has left large parts of the northern part of the country undeveloped and insecure.

Security agents have mounted operations in the area in an effort to contain the terror-related attacks.

Officials say this has led to the reduction of such incidents in general.

Somalia has not had an effective central government since the 1991 overthrow of President Siad Barre’s military regime, which ushered in more than two decades of anarchy and conflict in a country deeply divided along clan lines.

Kenya launched Operation Linda Nchi on October 14, 2011, after gunmen seized tourists at the Coast, which the government saw as a threat to the country’s sovereignty, as it targeted the nation’s economic lifeline, which is tourism.

Several regions have since been liberated from the terrorists.