The Attorney General (AG) has moved to the Court of Appeal seeking to suspend a High Court ruling declaring the composition of Kenya’s Cabinet unconstitutional for failing to comply with the two-thirds gender principle.

In an urgent application filed on November 18, the Attorney General wants the appellate court to stay the implementation of the June 30, 2026 judgment pending the hearing and determination of an intended appeal.

The High Court, in a judgment delivered by Justices E.K. Ogola, Stephen Githinji and Jairus Ngaah, found that the Cabinet’s composition violates Article 27(8) of the Constitution, which requires that no more than two-thirds of members of appointive bodies be of the same gender.

The three-judge bench declared that the constitutional requirement is immediate, mandatory and enforceable in appointive bodies, including the Cabinet established under Article 152 of the Constitution.

It consequently directed the appointing authority to ensure that Cabinet appointments comply with the gender rule within 120 days.

However, the Attorney General argues that implementing the judgment before the intended appeal is determined could disrupt the operations of government and render the appeal useless.

Through Principal State Counsel Christopher Marwa, the State says the matter raises substantial questions of law and public interest, given the Cabinet’s central role in the administration of government.

“The matter raises questions of grave public interest affecting the entire Country,” the Attorney General states in the application.

The State argues that the Cabinet is responsible for advising the President, implementing national development and governance policies, coordinating government ministries and overseeing public service delivery.

It further allegs that Cabinet members play a critical role in preparing government-sponsored legislation and budgets, handling national security matters and responding to parliamentary oversight on ministerial expenditure and departmental performance.

The Attorney General says it is dissatisfied with aspects of the High Court judgment and has already lodged a Notice of Appeal.

The application, brought under the Appellate Jurisdiction Act and Rule 5(2) of the Court of Appeal Rules, 2022, seeks an order suspending the execution of the judgment and consequential orders pending the appeal.

The AG has sued Saitabao Ole Kanchory alongside 42 others, including Katiba Institute, the Centre for Rights Education and Awareness, the Kenya Human Rights Commission and the Institute for Social Accountability.

The original consolidated petitions challenged the composition of the Cabinet and involved several constitutional offices, including the President, the National Assembly and the Attorney General.

The Attorney General wants the application heard urgently, arguing that failure to grant a stay would expose the government to prejudice that the intended appeal seeks to prevent.

“The intended appeal further challenges the mandatory direction requiring appointments within 120 days, on the ground that its terms and timeframe improperly intrude upon the constitutional functions of the Executive and the appointment process involving the National Assembly, contrary to the separation of powers,” read the court documents.

[19/11, 19:54] Cyrus Ombati Star: Four suspects nabbed over attack on Natembeya communication official

Detectives arrested four suspects in connection with a vicious attack on Trans Nzoia-based blogger Amos Masika Boaz, a.k.a Hammer Hammer, whose vehicle was torched before he was hacked several times in a chilling night-time assault.

Masika is also a communication officer at the office of area governor George Natembeya.

The attack occurred on the night of November 16, 2026, at Orombe Farm in Trans Nzoia East Sub-County.

According to police, Masika had barely driven into his compound when two masked assailants, armed with machetes, descended on him. In a brutal assault, they dragged him out of his silver Honda, before dousing the vehicle with petrol and setting it ablaze.

Not done yet, the attackers turned their machetes on him, inflicting multiple cuts to his head, hands and legs, leaving him bleeding profusely.

He was rushed to Reale Hospital in Kitale before being referred to Eldoret for specialised treatment.

A painstaking investigation and coordinated manhunt involving detectives from the Operations Support Unit (OSU), Trans Nzoia East, Trans Nzoia West and Kiminini eventually led to the arrest of four suspects in Kiminini Town.

The suspects are Kennedy Nyongesa Ochieng, who is the gang leader, Dan Wakoli Chilungu, Brian Odhiambo Odongo and Hassan Wekesa.

They are in custody undergoing processing ahead of their arraignment.

While the motive behind the attack remains under investigation, detectives are pursuing all possible leads to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and bring every individual involved to justice.

The DCI reiterated that violence, intimidation and wanton destruction of property have no place in our society. Political differences or personal grievances, however deep, must never become a licence for violence, and must be addressed through lawful channels.

Police said they are investigating and pursuing more suspects in the incident whose motive seems to be political.

Natembeya said the act was a calculated act of intimidation.

“It was planned in Sikhendu during a tournament linked to a county politician. The bodyguard to the politician formed part of the network that monitored his movements. When neighbours tried to intervene, the same bodyguard fired into the air to disperse them,” said Natembeya.

The bodyguard has so far recorded a statement.

“We already know those who financed this attack. Their identities are not in doubt.

I acknowledge the work done by the DCI so far. I now direct the county CCIO and CPC to complete this investigation with strict professionalism and absolute impartiality. There must be no political interference, no selective justice, and no protection for anyone connected to the plot,” he added.

Natembeya claimed some of those arrested are already claiming they enjoy protection and will face no consequences.

“Let it be clear; no one is above the law. Political connections will not shield criminals. Every individual involved in planning, financing, or executing this attack will be held fully accountable.

The public is watching. Justice will not be compromised.”