Godwin Okoko produced a strong final-round performance to win the inaugural Alpha Bravo Classic, the ninth leg of the Sunshine Development Tour (SDT), at Lakowe Lakes Golf Estate in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Nigerian carded a four-under-par 68 in the final round to finish on eight-under-par 208, overturning a two-shot deficit to claim his second title on the tour.

Okoko’s latest triumph adds to an impressive run of form that has seen him win the Rift Valley Championship at Nakuru Golf Club last month before going on to claim the seventh CIO Golf Classic in Port Harcourt earlier this month.

He delivered a near-flawless final round, picking up five birdies on the third, sixth, seventh, eighth and 17th holes, with his only dropped shot coming on the second. The performance proved decisive as he moved past two-round leader Ghana’s Vincent Torgah to secure the title.

An elated Okoko said: “I’m very happy to win again, especially after the way the last few weeks have gone. I came into the final round knowing I had to stay focused, play my game and take my opportunities. I’m grateful that everything came together today. Winning two Sunshine Development Tour titles is a big achievement for me, and it gives me even more confidence as I continue working towards my goals.”

Torgah, who had led the tournament after the opening two rounds, finished second on six-under-par 210 after returning a level-par final round. The Ghanaian had built a two-shot cushion heading into the final day but was unable to extend his advantage as Okoko mounted his charge.

“It was a challenging final round, and I knew I needed to keep playing well to protect my lead. I gave myself opportunities, but I wasn’t able to convert enough of them. Congratulations to Godwin on a great performance and a well-deserved win. I’ll take the positives from this week and look forward to the next tournament,” Torgah said.

Uganda’s Ronald Rugumayo completed the podium in third place on three-under-par 213, following rounds of 72, 70 and 71.

Kenya’s Samuel Njoroge and Nigeria’s Kamalu Bako shared fourth place on level-par 216, with Njoroge maintaining Kenya’s presence among the leading contenders throughout the championship.

The Alpha Bravo Classic carried a US$25,000 prize purse, (approximately Sh3.25 million), alongside Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points and valuable Race to the Magical Kenya Open ranking points. The event was co-sanctioned by the Safari Tour, the official qualification pathway for the 2027 Magical Kenya Open, scheduled for February 18 –21, 2027, at Karen Country Club in Nairobi.

The tournament attracted 61 professional and amateur golfers representing eight countries: Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Ghana, Tanzania, Rwanda, Côte d’Ivoire and The Gambia. It formed part of the SDT’s 2026/2027 season, providing players with opportunities to strengthen their rankings and advance their professional careers.

The Sunshine Development Tour now heads to Sigona Golf Club in Kenya for its 10th leg, scheduled for December 6 – 8, as the season continues.