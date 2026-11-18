William Felton Russell, born on February 12, 1934, in Monroe, Louisiana, and who passed away on July 31, 2022, was an American professional basketball player and coach widely regarded as one of the greatest winners in sports history.

As the defensive cornerstone and center for the Boston Celtics, he led the team to an unmatched 11 NBA championships in 13 seasons.

Russell also became the first Black head coach in a major American professional sports league when he served as player-coach of the Celtics.

Beyond the court, he was a prominent civil rights advocate and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Bill was the younger of two sons born to Charles Russell, a laborer and later trucking business owner, and Katie King Russell.

His older brother was Charlie L. Russell, who became a noted playwright.

The family left segregated West Monroe, Louisiana, as part of the Great Migration and settled in Oakland, California, when Bill was about nine years old.

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Career

Russell developed late as a player but starred at the University of San Francisco, where he led the Dons to back-to-back NCAA championships in 1955 and 1956, including an undefeated season.

He won Olympic gold with the U.S. team in 1956.

Drafted by the St. Louis Hawks and quickly traded to the Boston Celtics, he transformed the franchise into a dynasty, winning titles in 1957 and then eight consecutive championships from 1959 to 1966, followed by two more in 1968 and 1969.

In 1966 he became the Celtics’ player-coach, guiding the team to those final two titles.

After retiring as a player, he coached the Seattle SuperSonics and later the Sacramento Kings, and he also worked as a television commentator.

Accolades

Russell won 11 NBA championships, five NBA Most Valuable Player awards, and was selected to 12 All-Star teams.

He averaged 22.5 rebounds per game for his career and revolutionized defensive play through shot-blocking.

He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1975 and later received additional honors, including induction with the 1956 Olympic team.

In 2009 the NBA Finals MVP trophy was renamed the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award in his honor.

His number 6 was retired by the Celtics and later retired league-wide. In 2011 he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.