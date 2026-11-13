Brendan Cowell Siblings: All About Belinda and Jacqui Cowell

Brendan Cowell is an Australian actor, screenwriter, playwright, and director.

Born on 16 August 1976 in Sydney, New South Wales, and raised in the beachside suburb of Cronulla, he has built a career spanning film, television, theatre, and literature.

He is known for roles such as Tom Jackson in the drama series Love My Way, appearances in films including Noise and Beneath Hill 60, a part in Game of Thrones, and the role of Captain Mick Scoresby in Avatar: The Way of Water.

He has also adapted his own novel Plum into a television series in which he starred.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Brendan was born to parents Yvonne and Bruce Cowell. He has two older sisters, Belinda and Jacqui.

Both sisters were involved in singing and dancing, and Jacqui was a member of the Australian pop group Girlfriend.

Their creative activities at home encouraged Brendan to invent his own performances and stories from a young age.

He was first cast in a television commercial at the age of eight while waiting for one of his sisters to finish a dance rehearsal.

Career

Cowell studied for a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre and Media at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst, graduating in 1998.

He began acting in television and film as a teenager and young adult, with early credits including Home and Away and Life Support, a series for which he also wrote.

He gained wider recognition for playing Tom Jackson in Love My Way (2004–2007), a role that also involved writing several episodes.

Also Read: Kat Timpf Siblings: All About Elliot and Julia Timpf

On stage he has performed in productions such as Hamlet for Bell Shakespeare and True West for the Sydney Theatre Company.

His playwriting career took off with works including Bed, which shared the Patrick White Playwrights’ Award, and Ruben Guthrie, which he later adapted into a feature film that he directed.

He has written for series such as The Slap, earning an AACTA Award for Best Screenplay, and has published novels including How It Fe ind and Plum.

International screen work includes Game of Thrones and the Avatar films.

He has also directed and continued to develop original television projects.

Accolades

Cowell’s play Bed earned him a share of the Patrick White Playwrights’ Award, one of Australia’s most significant prizes for emerging writers.

He received the Griffin Award for outstanding new work and later won an AACTA Award for Best Screenplay in Television for an episode of The Slap.

His performance in the film Noise brought a Film Critics Circle of Australia Award for Best Actor and an AFI nomination.

Additional recognition has come through Australian Writers’ Guild Awards and nominations for Logie Awards for his work on Love My Way.