Iwan Rheon Siblings: Getting to Know Aled Rheon

Born on 13 May 1985 in Carmarthen, Wales, he is best known for his roles as Simon Bellamy in the E4 series Misfits and as the sadistic Ramsay Bolton in HBO’s Game of Thrones.

He has also appeared in series such as Vicious, Riviera, and Inhumans, and played Mick Mars in the film The Dirt.

Fluent in Welsh as his first language, Rheon trained at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art and maintains an active career in both screen and music.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Iwan is the son of Einir and Rheon Tomos. He has one older brother, Aled Rheon, who is also a musician.

The brothers have collaborated, performing together on the 2015 single “Rhodd.”

The family moved from Carmarthen to Cardiff when Iwan was five years old.

He attended the Welsh-speaking Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Glantaf, where he began acting in school productions as a teenager.

Career

Rheon began acting professionally at seventeen with a role in the Welsh-language soap Pobol y Cwm before leaving to train at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

Also Read: Kat Timpf Siblings: All About Elliot and Julia Timpf

His stage breakthrough came with the role of Moritz Stiefel in the London production of the rock musical Spring Awakening, for which he won a Laurence Olivier Award.

He gained wider recognition as Simon Bellamy in Misfits (2009–2011).

From 2013 to 2016 he portrayed Ramsay Bolton in Game of Thrones, a role that brought international attention.

Other credits include films such as Resistance, Wasteland, and The Dirt, as well as television work in Vicious and later projects.

Alongside acting, Rheon has pursued music, releasing EPs and the album Dinard (2015), with further releases following.

He continues to work across film, television, stage, and music.

Accolades

Rheon won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Performance in a Supporting Role in a Musical for Spring Awakening in 2010.

He received nominations for Golden Nymph and SFX Awards for his work in Misfits, and shared Screen Actors Guild Award nominations with the Game of Thrones ensemble.

His portrayal of Ramsay Bolton earned additional recognition, including IGN Award nominations for Best TV Villain.