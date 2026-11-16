Lee Corso is an American sports broadcaster and former college football coach who has an estimated net worth of $12 million. He built his wealth through a long career in college football, coaching, television broadcasting and business ventures. Corso is best known for his role as an analyst on ESPN’s College GameDay, where his colourful personality and famous mascot headgear predictions made him a household name among college football fans.

Before becoming a television personality, Corso spent several decades as a football player and coach. He led teams at Louisville, Indiana and Northern Illinois before joining ESPN in 1987. His broadcasting career brought him national recognition and made him one of the most recognisable figures in college football coverage.

Lee Corso Net Worth $12 Million Date of Birth August 7, 1935 Place of Birth Illinois

Early Life

Lee Richard Corso was born on August 7, 1935, in Illinois to Italian immigrant parents. His family moved to Miami, Florida, when he was 10 years old.

He attended Miami Jackson Senior High School, where he played quarterback. Corso was also a talented baseball player. He reportedly received a $5,000 signing bonus offer from the Brooklyn Dodgers to play as a shortstop but chose to pursue college education instead.

Corso enrolled at Florida State University (FSU), where he played both football and baseball. His speed earned him the nickname “Sunshine Scooter.” He recorded 14 career interceptions, a school record that stood for more than two decades.

He graduated from FSU in 1957 with a bachelor’s degree in physical education. He later earned a master’s degree in administration and supervision in 1958.

Coaching Career

After graduating, Corso began his coaching career as a quarterbacks coach at the University of Maryland. He worked under his former Florida State coach, Tom Nugent.

In 1962, Corso played a role in recruiting Darryl Hill, an African-American athlete who transferred from the United States Naval Academy to Maryland. Hill became the first African-American football player in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Corso received his first head coaching appointment at the University of Louisville in 1966. He led the team to its second-ever bowl appearance in 1970 before leaving for Indiana University in 1972.

He coached Indiana from 1973 to 1982. One of his notable achievements came during the 1979 season, when the Hoosiers finished the regular season with a 7-4 record and qualified for the Holiday Bowl.

Corso also became known for a memorable moment during a 1976 game against Ohio State. After Indiana scored an early touchdown, he called a timeout and gathered his players for a photograph in front of the scoreboard. It showed Indiana leading Ohio State 7-6, marking the first time in 25 years that the Hoosiers had led the Buckeyes in a football game. Ohio State eventually won 47-7.

Corso left Indiana after the 1982 season with a record of 41 wins, 68 losses and two ties.

He later became the head coach at Northern Illinois University. His tenure lasted one season, during which the team recorded four wins, six losses and one tie.

In 1985, Corso moved into professional football coaching with the Orlando Renegades of the United States Football League (USFL). However, the league suspended operations before he could return for another season.

ESPN Broadcasting Career

Corso began his broadcasting career in 1987 when he joined ESPN as a college football analyst. He became a regular member of College GameDay, the network’s popular college football preview programme.

His energetic personality and humorous exchanges with fellow analysts helped him develop a loyal following. He became particularly popular for his interactions with Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard.

One of his most recognised catchphrases is “Not so fast, my friend!” He often uses it when challenging another analyst’s prediction.

Corso also introduced one of college football television’s most recognisable traditions: the headgear prediction. Before a major game, he selects the team he believes will win by wearing its mascot’s oversized head.

The tradition became a major feature of College GameDay. Corso made his 250th headgear selection in 2014, wearing TCU’s SuperFrog mascot head. In 2023, he reached another milestone with his 400th selection, choosing Colorado’s mascot, Chip the Buffalo.

His broadcasting career has also included appearances in commercials and sports video games. In 2006, he featured in a Nike commercial alongside several prominent football players and coaches, including Deion Sanders, Michael Vick, Jimmy Johnson and Don Shula.

Corso also appeared in EA Sports’ NCAA Football video game series alongside commentators Brad Nessler and Kirk Herbstreit.

Business Ventures and Charity Work

Beyond television, Corso has been involved in business activities. During the college football off-season, he served as Director of Business Development at Dixon Ticonderoga, a Florida-based manufacturer of office and art supplies.

In 2001, he led an initiative to develop a crayon made entirely from soybeans, demonstrating his interest in product development and innovation.

Corso has also supported charitable causes. He has served as honorary chairman of Coaches Curing Kids’ Cancer, a nonprofit organisation that works with youth sports teams to raise money for paediatric cancer research.

His contributions to college football have earned him several honours. On December 9, 2010, he received the National College Football Awards Association’s Contributions to College Football Award. He has also been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame for his coaching achievements and is listed in the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Alumni Hall of Fame.

Personal Life

Corso married his wife, Betsy, in 1957. The couple have four children and ten grandchildren.

In May 2009, he suffered a stroke that caused partial paralysis and affected his ability to speak. He spent time in intensive care and underwent rehabilitation. After recovering, he returned to ESPN’s College GameDay later that year.

His return to television marked an important point in his broadcasting career. He continued appearing on the programme for many years, maintaining his place in college football coverage.

Real Estate

Corso and his wife have also invested in residential property. In 1986, they reportedly paid $82,500 for a 1.21-acre property in Lake Mary, Florida.

They subsequently built a lakefront home measuring approximately 3,000 square feet. The property formed part of the couple’s long-term residential investments.

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