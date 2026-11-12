Kat Timpf Siblings: All About Elliot and Julia Timpf

Katherine Clare Timpf, known professionally as Kat Timpf, is an American libertarian columnist, television personality, comedian, and author.

Born on 29 October 1988 in Detroit, Michigan, she graduated magna cum laude from Hillsdale College in 2010 with a bachelor’s degree in English.

She is a regular panelist on Fox News Channel’s late-night program Gutfeld! and has appeared across multiple Fox News and Fox Nation shows.

Timpf is married to Cameron Friscia and has spoken publicly about her experiences with motherhood and a breast cancer diagnosis in 2025.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Kat is the eldest of three children. She has a younger brother, Elliot Timpf, who works as a singer, songwriter, and lyricist and has kept a relatively private profile, and a younger sister, Julia Timpf.

Their parents are Daniel Timpf and Anne Marie Timpf; their mother died in November 2014 from amyloidosis.

The siblings have maintained a close relationship, with Kat and Julia collaborating publicly in recent years, including a high-profile fundraising effort for breast cancer research in which Julia ran the New York City Marathon.

Also Read: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Siblings: Meet John Mark and David Huckabee

Career

After college Timpf worked in journalism and media, including roles as a digital editor at The Washington Times, a reporter for Campus Reform, and contributions to outlets such as National Review and Barstool Sports.

She also performed stand-up comedy.

She joined Fox News as a contributor in 2015 and became a regular panelist on The Greg Gutfeld Show, which later expanded into the weeknight program Gutfeld!.

In 2017 she co-hosted Fox News Specialists alongside Eric Bolling and Eboni K. Williams.

Beginning in 2019 she hosted the Fox Nation series Sincerely, Kat.

She has written two New York Times bestsellers focused on free speech, comedy, and cultural commentary, and continues to appear as a Fox News analyst while performing stand-up.

Accolades

Timpf is recognized as a New York Times bestselling author for her books on humor, free expression, and cultural divides.

Her consistent presence as a panelist on Gutfeld!, one of cable news’s highly rated late-night programs, has made her a prominent voice in political comedy and libertarian-leaning commentary.

She has built a multifaceted career that spans writing, television, stand-up, and podcasting, earning a reputation for sharp, irreverent analysis delivered with humor.