KDF Announces December 2026 Nationwide Recruitment Exercise

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has announced a nationwide recruitment exercise scheduled for December 2026, targeting General Service Officer (GSO) Cadets, Specialist Officers, General Duty Recruits and Tradesmen and Women.

In a notice issued on Thursday, November 11, the Ministry of Defence said the recruitment exercise would cover both regular and graduate officer cadets, as well as professionals and candidates seeking general duty and technical positions.

“The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) is pleased to announce to the public the upcoming recruitment of General Service Officer (GSO) Cadets (Regular and Graduates), Specialist Officers, General Duty Recruits and Tradesmen/women which is scheduled to take place in the month of December 2026,” KDF stated.

The recruitment of General Duty Recruits will run from December 14 to December 28, 2026, at designated centres across the country.

Meanwhile, applications for GSO Cadets, Specialist Officers and Tradesmen and Women will be submitted online through the official Ministry of Defence recruitment portal.

The deadline for online applications is December 12, 2026. Shortlisted candidates will be announced through the Ministry of Defence website and print media between December 21 and December 25, 2026.

KDF recruitment general requirements

According to the recruitment notice, applicants must be Kenyan citizens with valid national identity cards and must have no criminal record.

Candidates must also be medically and physically fit and meet the prescribed height, weight and Body Mass Index (BMI) requirements.

The minimum height is 1.60 metres for men and 1.52 metres for women. Male candidates must weigh at least 54.55 kilogrammes, while female candidates must weigh a minimum of 50 kilogrammes.

Applicants must also have a BMI of between 18.5 and 30.0.

The age limits vary depending on the recruitment category. Regular GSO Cadets must be aged between 18 and 23 years, while Graduate GSO Cadets, General Duty Recruits and Tradesmen and Women must be between 18 and 26 years.

Specialist Officers must not be older than 30 years. Medical Consultants must be below 35 years, while Chaplains and Imams must not be above 39 years. Catechists and Maalims must be aged 35 years or below.

The Ministry further stated that female candidates must not be pregnant during recruitment or throughout the training period.

The academic requirements differ depending on the position being advertised.

For Regular General Service Officer Cadets, applicants must have attained a minimum mean grade of B (Plain) in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE). They must also have scored at least C+ in English, Mathematics and one Science subject.

Successful candidates in this category will undergo three years of training, leading to a Bachelor of Science degree in Defence and Security Studies.

Graduate GSO Cadets must meet the same minimum KCSE requirements as Regular Cadets and hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university in a discipline listed by the Ministry. Their training will last 15 months.

Specialist Officers must also meet the minimum KCSE requirements for Regular GSO Cadets, possess relevant bachelor’s degrees and be registered with the applicable professional regulatory or statutory bodies. Their training period will be seven months.

For General Duty Recruits, applicants must have attained a minimum KCSE mean grade of D (Plain). Those who have successfully completed National Youth Service (NYS) training and meet the other requirements will have an added advantage.

The Tradesmen and Women category is open to applicants with relevant diploma and certificate qualifications.

Diploma applicants must have a minimum KCSE mean grade of C- and hold a relevant diploma or higher qualification from a recognised institution.

Certificate applicants must have attained at least D+ in KCSE and possess a relevant certificate, together with Government Trade Test Grade II or Craft Certificate II from a recognised institution.

The Ministry has listed several professional disciplines under the Graduate GSO Cadet and Specialist Officer categories.

These include engineering, education, finance, business management, human resource management, geology, geographical information systems, hospitality, information and communications technology, strategic communication, library studies, sports management, strategic management and public administration.

Specialist Officer vacancies also cover chaplaincy, legal and medical professionals, as well as medical consultants.

Under the Tradesmen and Women category, diploma and certificate holders can apply for opportunities in fields such as music, education, engineering, ICT, strategic communication, health technology, vehicle mechanics, cartography and legal studies.

Artisan opportunities include automotive electrical work, carpentry, masonry, electrical installation, plant operations, tailoring, vehicle mechanics, welding, plumbing, catering and truck driving.

Applicants have been advised to consult the full recruitment advertisement for the specific academic and professional qualifications required for each vacancy.

KDF recruitment centres across the country

The General Duty Recruits exercise will be conducted at designated centres across all 47 counties between December 14 and December 28, 2026.

In Nairobi, the listed recruitment centres include Nyayo Stadium, Dandora Stadium, Visions Ground/Makao Bora, Kasarani Miscellaneous Grounds, Kawangware Primary School, Tena Grounds, Riruta/Ndararua Stadium, Jamhuri Grounds and Jacaranda Grounds.

Other centres in the capital include Mathare Depot Playground, Pumwani Playground, Ruai Primary School, Our Lady of Mercy Girls Primary School, Utalii College Sports Grounds and Camp Toyoyo in Jericho.

Other recruitment locations include Nakuru, Mombasa, Kisumu, Eldoret, Kakamega, Nyeri, Garissa, Kitui, Meru and Machakos, alongside various sub-county headquarters and designated grounds.

The exercise will be conducted by recruitment teams drawn from the Kenya Army, Kenya Air Force and Kenya Navy.

Candidates have been advised to consult the official recruitment itinerary to establish the specific date and recruitment centre serving their respective sub-counties.

The Ministry of Defence has warned members of the public against individuals demanding money in exchange for recruitment opportunities.

It emphasised that the entire exercise is free and open to all eligible and qualified Kenyans.

The Ministry warned that bribery and other forms of corruption intended to influence the recruitment process are criminal offences. Individuals involved in recruitment malpractice risk arrest and prosecution.

Members of the public have been urged to report suspected recruitment fraud, including the alleged issuance of calling letters, to the nearest police station or military camp.

KDF has provided a dedicated hotline, 0183749488, for reporting recruitment-related malpractice.

The Ministry also announced that biometric verification will be the sole method of identification and verification during recruitment and when successful candidates report for training.

Consequently, no calling letters will be issued during the recruitment exercise or when candidates report for training.