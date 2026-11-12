IG Kanja leads police delegation to Israel for drone technology expo

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja is leading a delegation from the National Police Service (NPS) to Israel for the UVID DroneTech Expo 2026, an international conference and exhibition focusing on unmanned systems and drone technology.

The exhibition brings together stakeholders in the civil, security and defence sectors to explore developments in drone technology and their applications.

On November 11, 2026, Kanja and his delegation visited the MATPA Unit, a specialised combat and tactical unit of the Israel Police, as part of engagements aimed at familiarising themselves with Israel’s policing capabilities.

The delegation also visited the Israel National Police Academy, where they were hosted for discussions on the integration of technology into law enforcement training.

During the visit, Kanja further held bilateral talks with David Katz, Head of the Interpol National Central Bureau at the Israel Police Central Command Office in Jerusalem.

The discussions provided an opportunity to strengthen cooperation and exchange experiences on policing, technology and international law enforcement collaboration.

Kanja is accompanied by General Service Unit Commandant Johana Tonui, National Police Service Headquarters Director of Planning Richard Lesasuiyan, and William Oduor and Peter Munywoki from the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, among other officials.