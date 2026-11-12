COP31: KCB Champions Strategic Partnerships to Accelerate Greening of Kenya’s Education Sector

KCB has called for stronger strategic partnerships and innovative financing solutions to accelerate sustainable finance and the transition to cleaner energy in Kenya’s education sector.

The bank hosted a high-level side event at COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, bringing together government officials and key stakeholders to explore opportunities for scaling climate action and investment in Kenya.

Held under the theme “Strengthening Strategic Partnerships for Sustainable Finance, Climate Action and Investment in Kenya,” the session focused on accelerating the decarbonisation and greening of schools and other learning institutions through sustainable financing and collaborative action.

The engagement was led by KCB Bank Kenya Managing Director, Mrs Annastacia Kimtai, alongside Cabinet Secretary for Environment, Climate Change and Forestry, Hon. Dr Deborah Mlongo Barasa, and Principal Secretary, State Department for Environment and Climate Change, Dr Eng. Festus Ng’eno.

Since 2022, KCB has implemented a clean energy financing pilot worth more than Sh2 billion, supporting 600 schools and 60 TVET colleges in transitioning to cleaner energy solutions.

The initiative has helped participating institutions reduce energy costs, decrease dependence on biomass fuels and improve energy reliability.

Speaking at the event, CS Deborah Mlongo Barasa outlined the Government’s policy frameworks and commitment to achieving universal access to clean cooking by 2028.

She also highlighted the potential to scale the programme to 10,000 secondary schools, 250 TVET institutions and 42 universities, which would require an estimated US$460 million in financing.

The discussions also underscored the need to mobilise additional capital through concessional financing, de-risking instruments and technical assistance to encourage greater participation by development finance institutions and private investors.

The partnerships are expected to play a key role in supporting Kenya’s climate commitments while improving access to clean energy within learning institutions.

Through its clean energy financing initiatives, KCB is positioning the financial sector as an important enabler of Kenya’s green transition, while supporting cleaner energy access, conservation of natural resources and healthier, more sustainable learning environments.