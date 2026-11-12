Jensen Huang Resigns as Nvidia CEO Amid Scandal, Colette Kress Named Interim Successor

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang has resigned from the technology company amid reports of alleged extramarital affairs involving a businesswoman suspected of links to Chinese intelligence and a senior company employee.

The company’s chief financial officer, Colette Kress, will take over as interim chief executive as the board begins the process of identifying a permanent successor.

In a statement confirming Huang’s departure, Nvidia’s board of directors praised his contribution to the company but did not address the allegations surrounding his personal conduct or the reported links to a suspected Chinese intelligence operation.

“Jensen’s contributions to Nvidia are profound. Nvidia is one of the most consequential technology companies in the world. The board and the company thank Jensen for his immeasurable contributions to the company and the industry,” the board said.

Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and led its growth into one of the world’s most influential technology companies, particularly in the artificial intelligence industry.

Huang’s resignation comes days after Nvidia’s board appointed leading US law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to conduct what it described as a “thorough and independent” investigation into his relationship with Alice Huang, a Singapore-based businesswoman who is not related to the Nvidia boss.

The firm had reportedly directed Huang to remain in charge of the company while the investigation was underway.

Alice Huang heads Singapore-based data centre firm Megaspeed. According to reports, US intelligence services suspect she may be linked to the Chinese government.

Jensen Huang has denied knowing that the businesswoman allegedly worked for the Chinese government. However, he admitted to having an extramarital affair and pledged to cooperate with the company’s investigation.

In an email to Nvidia employees on Sunday, Huang addressed the growing speculation about his relationship with the businesswoman.

The allegations intensified after reports emerged that Huang had another extramarital relationship with a company employee, Kimberly Powell, who served as Nvidia’s president of healthcare.

The New York Times reported that Powell was allegedly captured on video being affectionate with Huang at a hotel during a company conference in March. Powell had been approached for comment.

The additional revelations reportedly increased pressure on Huang as Nvidia’s board met late on Wednesday.

Huang’s exit marks a major leadership change at Nvidia at a time when competition between the United States and China over artificial intelligence technology is intensifying.

The company designs advanced computer chips used to train artificial intelligence models and power services operated by major technology firms, including OpenAI and Anthropic.

Nvidia has become one of the world’s most valuable companies, with a market capitalisation exceeding $4 trillion.

Huang owns more than 870 million Nvidia shares, representing approximately 3.6 per cent of the company. Bloomberg estimates his net worth at $145 billion, placing him among the world’s wealthiest individuals.

His management style has also distinguished him from other technology industry leaders. Unlike many chief executives who operate through several layers of management, Huang reportedly maintained dozens of direct reports, giving him significant control over the company’s operations.

The controversy has also affected Nvidia’s market performance.

The company’s shares fell by approximately 7 per cent in pre-market trading on Thursday following reports that the board was preparing to remove Huang.

The stock had already lost more than 11 per cent over the preceding days as the allegations attracted growing attention.

US President Donald Trump had previously defended Huang, describing him as an honourable person who had done an incredible job. Other prominent technology industry figures, including Elon Musk, had also expressed support for the Nvidia founder.

Huang has been married to his wife, Lori, since 1985.