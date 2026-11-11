Sarah Huckabee Sanders Siblings: Meet John Mark and David Huckabee

Sarah Elizabeth Huckabee Sanders is an American politician serving as the 47th Governor of Arkansas since January 2023.

Born on 13 August 1982 in Arkansas, she is the youngest child and only daughter of former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee and Janet Huckabee.

She grew up in a political household, graduated from Little Rock Central High School, and earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Ouachita Baptist University in 2004.

Before becoming governor she served as White House Press Secretary under President Donald Trump from 2017 to 2019 and built a career as a Republican campaign strategist and political commentator.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Sarah has two older brothers, John Mark Huckabee and David Huckabee.

John Mark Huckabee has worked in acting, producing, and later in state government roles in Arkansas.

David Huckabee is a businessman and a graduate of Arkansas State University.

The three siblings were raised in a close-knit family that was deeply involved in their father’s political campaigns from an early age.

Career

Sanders entered politics as a child, helping with her father’s early campaigns by stuffing envelopes, knocking on doors, and putting up signs.

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After college she worked in the U.S. Department of Education during the George W. Bush administration and held senior roles on multiple Republican campaigns, including those of her father, U.S. Senator John Boozman, U.S. Senator Tom Cotton, and Tim Pawlenty.

She joined Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign as a senior adviser and later became deputy White House press secretary before succeeding Sean Spicer as Press Secretary in July 2017.

She held the position until June 2019, becoming only the third woman and the first mother to serve in the role.

After leaving the White House she worked as a Fox News contributor, wrote the bestselling memoir Speaking for Myself, and in 2021 announced her candidacy for governor of Arkansas.

She won the 2022 election, becoming the first woman elected to the office, and took office in January 2023.

Her administration has focused on education reform through the LEARNS Act, tax cuts, and public-safety measures.

She won reelection in 2026.

Accolades

Sanders has been recognized on Fortune and Time magazine’s “40 under 40” lists. She is the first woman to serve as Governor of Arkansas and the first woman to govern a state previously led by her father.

Her tenure as White House Press Secretary placed her among a small group of women to hold the high-profile role.

Her memoir reached bestseller status, and she has been noted for her rapid rise from campaign operative to statewide elected office.