Linda Mwananchi Overtakes ODM as Kenya’s Second Most Popular Party

The Linda Mwananchi movement has overtaken the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) to become Kenya’s second most popular political party, according to a new survey by Trends and Insights for Africa (TIFA).

The survey, conducted between October 26 and November 5, 2026, shows that the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) remains the country’s most popular party, with support from 25 per cent of respondents.

Linda Mwananchi follows with 17 per cent, while ODM’s rating has dropped to 10 per cent.

The findings mark a significant change from TIFA’s June survey, when ODM was the most popular party with 20 per cent support, followed by UDA at 17 per cent.

Linda Mwananchi was not listed among the leading political formations in that survey.

“While the distribution of support for political parties was quite stable between August of last year and June of this year, there have been some notable changes since. Most notable has been the entrance of Linda Mwananchi (newly registered, at 17%),” the report states.

ODM’s support has dropped by half, from 20 per cent in June to 10 per cent in the latest survey. The decline comes amid the emergence of Linda Mwananchi, which has attracted support in several parts of the country, particularly Nairobi and Western Kenya.

The survey shows that the main political parties continue to draw much of their support from regions associated with their leaders.

UDA has recorded strong support in Northern Kenya and Central Rift, where it commands 56 per cent. Wiper remains popular in its traditional Lower Eastern stronghold, with support standing at 50 per cent.

Linda Mwananchi has recorded its strongest support in Nairobi and Western Kenya, according to the findings.

Despite the changes in party popularity, 28 per cent of respondents said they did not identify with any political party. TIFA noted that the proportion points to a sizeable section of Kenyans who remain outside established party affiliations, even with the 2027 General Election approaching.

The survey further shows that support for the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) has continued to decline, falling from 16 per cent in May to nine per cent in the latest findings.

Jubilee Party has also lost support, dropping from 10 per cent in May to four per cent. ODM recorded the largest decline among the parties highlighted, losing half of its support since June.

The findings come amid changing political alignments ahead of the 2027 General Election, with new political formations competing for support alongside established parties.

Meanwhile, President William Ruto and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna have emerged as joint frontrunners in Kenyans’ preferred choice for the 2027 presidential election, according to the same TIFA survey.