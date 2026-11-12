TIFA: Linda Mwananchi Most Popular in Nairobi and Western

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna’s Linda Mwananchi Movement has recorded its strongest political support in Nairobi and Western Kenya, according to a new survey by Trends and Insights for Africa (TIFA).

The survey, conducted between October 26 and November 5, 2026, shows that Linda Mwananchi leads in Nairobi with 26 per cent support, followed by the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) at 11 per cent.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) follows with nine per cent, while the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has eight per cent. Wiper and Jubilee Party each recorded seven per cent.

In Western Kenya, Linda Mwananchi commands 40 per cent support, ahead of UDA at 22 per cent and ODM at 10 per cent.

Nationally, Linda Mwananchi has overtaken ODM to become Kenya’s second most popular political formation.

The survey shows that UDA remains the country’s most popular party, with 25 per cent support. Linda Mwananchi follows with 17 per cent, while ODM has dropped to 10 per cent.

The findings mark a significant shift from TIFA’s June survey, when ODM led with 20 per cent support, followed by UDA at 17 per cent. Linda Mwananchi was not listed among the leading political formations at the time.

“While the distribution of support for political parties was quite stable between August of last year and June of this year, there have been some notable changes since. Most notable has been the entrance of Linda Mwananchi (newly registered, at 17%),” the report states.

ODM’s support has consequently fallen by half, from 20 per cent in June to 10 per cent in the latest survey.

The survey also shows that political parties continue to attract significant support from regions associated with their leaders.

UDA has recorded strong support in Northern Kenya and Central Rift, where it commands 56 per cent. Wiper remains popular in its traditional Lower Eastern stronghold, with 50 per cent support.

Despite the changes in party popularity, 28 per cent of respondents said they did not identify with any political party, pointing to a sizeable section of Kenyans who remain outside established political formations.

Meanwhile, DCP’s national support has declined from 16 per cent in May to nine per cent in the latest survey. Jubilee has also dropped from 10 per cent to four per cent over the same period.

The findings come amid changing political alignments ahead of the 2027 General Election, with new political formations competing for support alongside established parties.

In the presidential race, President William Ruto and Sifuna have emerged as joint frontrunners in Kenyans’ preferred choice for the 2027 election, with both recording 31 per cent, according to the same TIFA survey.