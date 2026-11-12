Jane Seymour’s net worth is estimated at $60 million. The British-American actress, artist, author and entrepreneur has built her fortune through a career spanning more than five decades. She is best known for playing Solitaire in the 1973 James Bond film Live and Let Die and Dr. Michaela Quinn in the television drama Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman.

Beyond acting, Seymour has developed successful business ventures in jewelry, furniture, home décor, skincare and publishing. Her Open Hearts jewelry collection, launched in partnership with Kay Jewelers in 2008, generated nearly $1 billion in cumulative retail sales during its first decade. She has also earned income through television production, endorsements, art sales and product licensing.

Her financial journey has included significant setbacks. Seymour once said she was approximately $9 million in debt following the collapse of her marriage to businessman David Flynn. However, the success of Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman and her later business ventures helped her rebuild her finances.

Jane Seymour Net Worth $60 Million Date of Birth February 15, 1951 Place of Birth Uxbridge, Middlesex, England

Early Life

Jane Seymour was born Joyce Penelope Wilhelmina Frankenberg on February 15, 1951, in Uxbridge, Middlesex, England. Her father, John Benjamin Frankenberg, was an obstetrician and gynecologist, while her mother, Mieke van Trigt, was a Dutch nurse who survived imprisonment in a Japanese internment camp in the Dutch East Indies during World War II.

Seymour grew up in a multilingual household. She learned Dutch from her mother and also became fluent in French. Her mother’s wartime experiences influenced her outlook on life, particularly her views on resilience, compassion and helping others.

She initially wanted to become a professional ballet dancer and trained at the Tring Park School for the Performing Arts in Hertfordshire. However, a knee injury at the age of 17 ended her ambitions of pursuing ballet professionally. She subsequently turned to acting and adopted the stage name Jane Seymour, inspired by the third wife of King Henry VIII.

James Bond

Seymour began her film career with an uncredited appearance in Richard Attenborough’s 1969 musical Oh! What a Lovely War. She later appeared in the 1970 drama The Only Way and gained early television recognition through the British series The Onedin Line.

Her international breakthrough came in 1973 when she played Solitaire opposite Roger Moore in Live and Let Die. The film marked Moore’s first appearance as James Bond and became a commercial success. Seymour’s portrayal of the mysterious tarot-reading character established her as one of the franchise’s memorable Bond girls.

The role opened opportunities in Hollywood. She appeared in productions such as Sinbad and the Eye of the Tiger, Battlestar Galactica and Oh! Heavenly Dog. She also performed on stage, including in the Broadway production of Amadeus.

Another important role came in the 1980 romantic fantasy film Somewhere in Time, in which she starred opposite Christopher Reeve. Although the film was not a major commercial success when it was first released, it later developed a devoted following.

Awards

During the 1980s, Seymour became a sought-after actress in television dramas and historical productions. She played Cathy Ames in the 1981 television adaptation of John Steinbeck’s East of Eden. Her performance earned her the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film in 1982.

She later appeared in The Scarlet Pimpernel, Lassiter and Onassis: The Richest Man in the World. In the latter production, she portrayed opera singer Maria Callas and won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Special in 1988.

Seymour also played Natalie Henry in the acclaimed miniseries War and Remembrance, earning further Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. These performances strengthened her reputation as an actress capable of portraying complex characters in dramatic productions.

Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman

One of the most important periods in Jane Seymour’s career began after a difficult financial experience. Following the collapse of her marriage to business manager David Flynn, she discovered that her finances had been seriously affected by unsuccessful investments and financial mismanagement.

Seymour later said she was approximately $9 million in debt and facing lawsuits from major banks. She had two young children to support and needed to rebuild her financial position.

She contacted her agent and explained that she needed acting work. Around that time, CBS was preparing a Western drama about a female physician working in 19th-century Colorado. The actress originally selected for the leading role had withdrawn shortly before production.

Seymour accepted the part of Dr. Michaela Quinn. The series premiered in January 1993 and became a major television success. It ran for six seasons, producing 149 episodes before concluding in 1998.

The show followed a Boston physician who moves to Colorado Springs and faces resistance as she establishes herself in a male-dominated profession. Joe Lando played Byron Sully, the mountain man who becomes her romantic partner.

Seymour’s performance earned her the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Television Drama in 1996. She also received two Primetime Emmy nominations for the role. She later reprised the character in two television movies released in 1999 and 2001.

The series provided Seymour with steady employment for six years and helped restore her position in Hollywood. It also created a valuable entertainment property with continuing distribution and licensing opportunities.

Her fourth husband, director and producer James Keach, was closely involved in the production. He directed 24 episodes and served as an executive producer. Their interests in the series later became part of their divorce settlement.

Later Movies

After Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, Seymour continued working in film and television. Her credits included Smallville, How I Met Your Mother, Castle and The Kominsky Method.

One of her most recognizable film appearances during this period was in the 2005 comedy Wedding Crashers. She played Kathleen Cleary, the wife of a Treasury Secretary portrayed by Christopher Walken. The film, starring Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson, grossed more than $288 million worldwide.

In 2007, Seymour competed on the fifth season of Dancing with the Stars, partnering with professional dancer Tony Dovolani. She finished in sixth place. Her participation also helped introduce her to a business opportunity that would become one of her most successful ventures.

Her subsequent acting credits included B Positive, The War with Grandpa, Ruby’s Choice and the 2024 Netflix romantic comedy Irish Wish, starring Lindsay Lohan.

In 2022, Seymour began starring in the Acorn TV mystery series Harry Wild. She plays Harriet “Harry” Wild, a retired English literature professor in Dublin who becomes an amateur detective. She also serves as an executive producer, giving her an additional role in the production.

The series continued into a fifth season in 2026. That season also brought her back together with former Dr. Quinn co-star Joe Lando, who joined the cast as pathologist Pierce Kennedy.

Open Hearts Jewelry Business

A major contributor to Jane Seymour’s net worth is her jewelry business. In 2008, she launched the Open Hearts by Jane Seymour collection in partnership with Kay Jewelers, which is part of the Sterling Jewelers retail group.

The idea came from one of her paintings, which featured two connected hearts with open ends. Seymour had a jeweler turn the design into a necklace. She wore it while competing on Dancing with the Stars, where it attracted the attention of jewelry executives.

The design reflected a message Seymour had learned from her mother: people should remain open to love and be willing to help others. The idea became the foundation of a jewelry collection that included necklaces, earrings, rings and bracelets.

The products became commercially successful and expanded into thousands of retail stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

According to figures associated with the licensing program, the Open Hearts collection generated nearly $1 billion in cumulative retail sales during its first decade. Seymour also confirmed in a 2026 interview that the collection had produced just under $1 billion in retail revenue over that period.

This figure represents the retail value of products sold, not Seymour’s personal earnings. Her actual income from the business depends on licensing and royalty arrangements that have not been publicly disclosed. Nevertheless, the sales demonstrate the commercial reach of a brand built around her artwork and name.

In 2017, Seymour and her licensing partners received an International Licensing Award for Best Celebrity/Fashion Program. The Open Hearts concept also expanded into fragrances, furniture, home décor, lighting and other consumer products.

In November 2026, she introduced another jewelry collection through QVC. The range included lab-grown diamond and sterling silver pieces, featuring Open Hearts designs and a Soul to Soul collection.

Jane Seymour

Art, Books and Other Business Ventures

Seymour is also an accomplished painter. Her artwork has been exhibited and sold through galleries and commercial collections. She works in watercolors, oils and other media, often drawing inspiration from flowers, landscapes and her signature heart designs.

Her art has supported a wider design and licensing business. Through Jane Seymour Designs, she has worked with manufacturers on furniture, rugs, lighting, handbags and decorative accessories. One of her notable partnerships has been a furniture collection with designer Michael Amini and AICO.

She has also worked as a spokesperson for Crepe Erase skincare products. These commercial partnerships have enabled her to earn income from her personal brand beyond acting.

As an author, Seymour has published books on relationships, parenting, creativity and personal development. Her titles include Jane Seymour’s Guide to Romantic Living, Two at a Time: Having Twins, Remarkable Changes, Making Yourself at Home, Open Hearts, Among Angels and The Road Ahead.

Her publishing work often incorporates her original artwork and themes of resilience, family and compassion.

Personal Life

Jane Seymour has been married four times. Her first marriage was to Michael Attenborough, the son of actor and director Richard Attenborough. They married in 1971 and divorced in 1973. She married Geoffrey Planer in 1977, but the marriage ended the following year.

In 1981, she married businessman David Flynn. They had two children, Katherine and Sean. Their marriage ended in 1992 amid personal and financial difficulties. Seymour later described the period as one of the most challenging experiences of her life.

She married actor and director James Keach in May 1993. They had twin sons, John Stacy and Kristopher Steven, born in November 1995. The couple worked together on several film and television projects.

Seymour and Keach announced their separation in April 2013, and their divorce was finalized in December 2015. They continued to share responsibilities involving their children and certain entertainment-related interests.

After the divorce, Seymour dated producer David Green. In 2023, she began a relationship with John Zambetti, an emergency room physician and musician. The couple became engaged in 2026, with Zambetti proposing on Valentine’s Day.

Seymour became a naturalized American citizen in February 2005 while retaining her British citizenship. She also has heterochromia, a condition that gives her differently colored eyes.

Divorce Settlement

Seymour’s divorce from James Keach involved real estate, financial assets and rights to entertainment productions. The settlement was finalized in 2015 after more than two decades of marriage.

Seymour retained the couple’s longtime Malibu residence and a property in England. She also received a tax-free cash payment of $132,000. Other assets included a Sherwood Country Club membership and collections of gold coins.

The gold holdings included 100 South African Krugerrands and 100 Canadian Maple Leaf coins. The couple also divided future earnings associated with Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman and the 2005 film Walk the Line, which they had helped produce.

Keach retained the couple’s Los Angeles Dodgers season tickets. The complete value of the assets divided in the divorce was not publicly disclosed. However, the settlement showed the extent of their shared investments in entertainment, real estate and other assets.

Malibu Real Estate

Real estate is another important part of Jane Seymour’s financial portfolio. Her best-known property is a Malibu estate that she and James Keach purchased from comedian Rich Little in June 1994 for $3.43 million.

The property overlooks the Pacific Ocean and includes a 6,326-square-foot residence on more than an acre of land. It features an English country-inspired design, landscaped grounds, a swimming pool and outdoor entertaining areas.

Over the years, Seymour and Keach expanded and improved the property. The residence eventually included a recording studio, private cinema and performance space.

Seymour retained the estate following her divorce from Keach and continued living there. Automated real estate estimates have placed its value at around $14 million, although this is not a confirmed sale price or formal valuation.

The property was also marketed as a luxury rental in April 2024, with an asking price of $200,000 per month. The listing was removed in June that year.

Seymour has also discussed the threat of wildfires in Malibu. Her home narrowly escaped damage during the December 2024 Franklin Fire. She has invested in protective measures, including fire-resistant landscaping.

Second Malibu Property and $10.5 Million Sale

During their marriage, Seymour and Keach also acquired a second major property in Malibu. In January 2004, James Keach purchased his brother Stacy Keach’s six-acre hilltop estate near Paradise Cove for approximately $3.85 million.

Located on Winding Way, the property had been owned by Stacy for more than two decades. It included a Mediterranean-style compound, guest accommodation, a caretaker’s house, a swimming pool, a spa and views of the Pacific Ocean.

Jane and James later sold the estate in October 2007 for $10.5 million. The sale represented a $6.65 million increase over the reported purchase price, before accounting for renovations, financing and selling expenses.

This was a separate property from the Malibu residence Seymour had purchased from Rich Little in 1994. She retained the latter as her longtime home.

The couple also had property interests in Sherman Oaks, California. In 2010, they listed a home associated with the Keach family for $2.195 million.

English Country Estate

Seymour also owned property in England. One of her notable former residences was St. Catherine’s Court, a historic manor house near Bath.

She acquired the estate during the 1980s while married to David Flynn and undertook extensive restoration work. The property became known for its historic architecture, gardens and countryside setting.

During her marriage to James Keach, the estate was used for film productions, recording sessions and private events. It was later sold. Seymour’s 2015 divorce settlement also addressed a property interest in England.

Philanthropy

Seymour has supported charitable organizations focused on children, medical research and people facing difficult circumstances. She has served as a celebrity ambassador for Childhelp, an organization that works to prevent child abuse and support victims.

In 2010, she and James Keach founded the Open Hearts Foundation. The organization supports people who turn personal challenges into opportunities to help others. Its philosophy reflects the message behind Seymour’s jewelry collection and the values she says she learned from her mother.

Her philanthropic interests have also included arts education, heart health and organizations supporting people with disabilities. She has used her artwork, jewelry designs and public appearances to raise money and awareness for charitable causes.

In 2000, Queen Elizabeth II appointed Seymour an Officer of the Order of the British Empire in recognition of her contributions to entertainment. The honor added to her professional achievements, which include two Golden Globe Awards and a Primetime Emmy Award.