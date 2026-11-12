James Keach has an estimated net worth of $20 million. The American actor, film director and producer has built his wealth through a Hollywood career spanning more than five decades. He has worked in television, feature films and documentaries, earning recognition both in front of and behind the camera.

Keach is known for playing Jesse James in the 1980 Western The Long Riders, in which he appeared alongside his older brother, Stacy Keach. He also directed and produced several television projects, including the popular CBS drama Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman. His producing credits include the commercially successful Johnny Cash biographical film Walk the Line, while his documentary work includes Glen Campbell: I’ll Be Me and Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice.

His career has generated income from acting, directing, producing and entertainment-related projects. His marriage to actress Jane Seymour also involved significant property investments and shared financial interests in successful productions. Although the couple divorced in 2015, their settlement addressed future earnings from some of their joint projects.

James Keach Net Worth $20 Million Date of Birth December 7, 1947 Place of Birth Savannah, Georgia

Early Life

James Peckham Keach was born on December 7, 1947, in Savannah, Georgia. He grew up in a family with strong connections to the entertainment industry. His father, Walter Stacy Keach Sr., was an actor, director and drama teacher, while his mother, Mary Cain Peckham, was an actress.

His older brother, Stacy Keach, also became a respected actor, known for his stage performances and television roles, including his portrayal of detective Mike Hammer.

The family later relocated to Southern California, where James and his brother grew up surrounded by theatre and filmmaking. Their parents’ involvement in the performing arts helped shape their interest in acting.

Keach attended Northwestern University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree. He later continued his studies at the Yale School of Drama, earning a Master of Fine Arts degree. His training included classical theatre and Shakespeare, providing a foundation for his subsequent work in film and television.

Acting Career

Keach began his professional acting career in the early 1970s. He appeared in several television programmes, including Kung Fu, Kojak, Ironside, Cannon and Starsky & Hutch.

His feature film debut came in the 1975 thriller Sunburst, which he also helped write. Other early film appearances included Cannonball, FM, Comes a Horseman and Hurricane.

His breakthrough film role came in 1980 when he portrayed Jesse James in Walter Hill’s Western The Long Riders. His brother Stacy played Jesse’s older brother, Frank James. The film was notable for casting real-life acting siblings as members of historical outlaw families.

James and Stacy also contributed to the development, writing and production of the movie. The project demonstrated Keach’s interest in the creative and business sides of filmmaking, interests that would become increasingly important throughout his career.

During the 1980s, he appeared in several other productions. In National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983), he played a motorcycle policeman who stops the Griswold family. He also appeared in Love Letters, opposite Jamie Lee Curtis, and the 1984 adaptation of The Razor’s Edge.

His other film credits included Wildcats, starring Goldie Hawn, Moving Violations, Stand Alone, Evil Town and The Experts. He later appeared alongside Jane Seymour in the 1998 adventure film The New Swiss Family Robinson.

Although he gradually shifted towards directing and producing, Keach continued to take acting roles. His later appearances included a small part in Walk the Line and a role in the television drama Ray Donovan in 2017.

Directing Career

Keach expanded his work behind the camera during the 1980s. He directed television movies and episodes of several programmes, including The Young Riders, Hull High and Covington Cross.

In 1990, he directed the crime thriller False Identity, which starred his brother Stacy. He followed it with the television film Sunstroke in 1991, starring Jane Seymour. Their professional relationship later developed into a marriage and a long-running creative partnership.

One of his most significant television projects was Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman. The CBS Western drama began airing in 1993, with Seymour playing the lead character, Dr. Michaela Quinn.

Keach became closely involved in the production. He directed 24 episodes and served as an executive producer during the show’s six-season run. The series aired 149 episodes between 1993 and 1998 and became one of CBS’s recognised dramas of the period.

His work on the programme provided experience in managing a long-running television production. It also created an ongoing financial interest connected to the show’s future earnings.

Keach continued directing television films and feature productions during the 1990s and early 2000s. His credits included The Stars Fell on Henrietta, Praying Mantis, Murder in the Mirror, Enslavement: The True Story of Fanny Kemble, Blackout and Submerged.

Walk the Line

A major milestone in Keach’s career came with the 2005 biographical drama Walk the Line. He helped produce the film, which told the story of country music legend Johnny Cash and his relationship with June Carter Cash.

Directed by James Mangold, the movie starred Joaquin Phoenix as Cash and Reese Witherspoon as June Carter Cash. It became a major commercial success, earning more than $180 million worldwide against a reported production budget of $28 million.

The film received five Academy Award nominations. Witherspoon won the Oscar for Best Actress, while the production also earned three Golden Globe Awards, including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

Keach’s involvement in the production strengthened his reputation as a filmmaker capable of developing commercially successful biographical projects. His work as a producer also provided another source of income beyond acting and television directing.

He continued directing feature films, including the romantic comedy Blind Dating, starring Chris Pine, and Waiting for Forever, featuring Rachel Bilson and Tom Sturridge.

Documentary Filmmaking

During the 2010s, Keach increasingly focused on documentaries. Many of his projects explored musicians, family relationships, medical conditions and personal challenges.

One of his most recognised documentaries was Glen Campbell: I’ll Be Me, released in 2014. The film followed country music star Glen Campbell during his farewell tour after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

The documentary showed how the illness affected Campbell and his family. It also raised awareness of the challenges facing people living with Alzheimer’s and those caring for them.

The film featured the song I’m Not Gonna Miss You, which received an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song. Keach followed the project with Turning Point, a documentary about research into Alzheimer’s disease.

He also directed Augie, which examined the life of fitness entrepreneur and philanthropist Augie Nieto after his diagnosis with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

In 2019, Keach served as a producer of Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice. Directed by Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman, the documentary explored Ronstadt’s career, from her early work with the Stone Poneys to her success as one of America’s leading singers.

The film won the Grammy Award for Best Music Film in March 2021, giving Keach a Grammy recognition for his production work. He also directed the 2020 documentary Linda and the Mockingbirds, which followed Ronstadt and young musicians on a journey to Mexico.

Another project, Taking Care, followed Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen as they addressed Alzheimer’s disease in their family and supported research and caregiver initiatives.

In 2026, Keach directed Gregg Allman: The Music of My Soul, a documentary about the musician’s career and his work with the Allman Brothers Band. He also produced and appeared in the action thriller Brothers Under Fire, starring Kiefer Sutherland and directed by Justin Chadwick.

These projects have allowed Keach to remain active in filmmaking while expanding his work across different genres.

Real Estate Investments

Real estate has been another notable part of Keach’s financial history. During his marriage to Jane Seymour, the couple acquired and renovated several properties, including two substantial estates in Malibu.

In June 1994, shortly after their marriage, they purchased a Malibu property from comedian Rich Little for approximately $3.43 million. The estate covered nearly two acres and later underwent extensive renovations.

The property eventually included a Tudor-style mansion measuring about 6,326 square feet, with ocean views, a swimming pool, a recording studio and a cinema that could also be used as a performance space.

The Malibu residence became the family’s longtime home. Seymour retained the property following the couple’s divorce and continued living there for years.

In January 2004, Keach acquired another Malibu property from his brother Stacy for approximately $3.85 million. The six-acre hilltop estate was located near Paradise Cove and featured a Mediterranean-style residence, guest accommodation, a swimming pool and extensive grounds.

The property had previously been owned by Stacy for more than two decades. After acquiring it, James and Jane undertook improvements before selling it in October 2007 for a reported $10.5 million.

The sale represented a substantial increase over the purchase price, although renovation costs, financing and transaction expenses would have affected the final profit.

The couple also owned a house in Sherman Oaks that had belonged to Keach’s parents. The property, located in the Longridge Estates neighbourhood, had more than 3,300 square feet of living space and a detached guesthouse. In 2010, they listed it for sale at $2.195 million or for rent at $5,900 per month.

Their property interests also extended to England through Seymour’s longstanding connection to the historic St. Catherine’s Court estate in the Bath area.

Jane Seymour Divorce

James Keach married actress Jane Seymour in May 1993. The couple worked together on several television and film projects and built a family while maintaining their careers in Hollywood.

They announced their separation in April 2013 after nearly 20 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalised in December 2015.

The settlement addressed their real estate holdings, investments and financial interests in entertainment productions. Seymour retained their longtime Malibu residence and property in England. She also received a reported tax-free lump-sum payment of $132,000.

Other assets addressed in the settlement included 100 South African Krugerrand gold coins and 100 Canadian Maple Leaf gold coins. They also divided an exclusive Sherwood Country Club membership, while Keach retained their Los Angeles Dodgers season tickets.

One important part of the agreement concerned income from their previous productions. The former couple retained shared financial interests in future earnings from Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman and Walk the Line.

The total value of the assets divided during the divorce was not publicly disclosed. However, the settlement showed that their financial relationship extended beyond property ownership to income generated by their entertainment work.

Personal Life

Before marrying Seymour, Keach was married to Holly Collins, the sister of singer Judy Collins. They had a son, Kalen, who also pursued a career in the entertainment industry.

Keach later married actress Mimi Maynard. That marriage ended before he began his relationship with Seymour.

James and Jane welcomed twin sons, John Stacy and Kristopher Steven, in November 1995. The boys were named in honour of family members and people close to the couple, including actor Christopher Reeve and musician Johnny Cash.

Despite their divorce, Keach and Seymour maintained a relationship through their family and professional responsibilities. Their years together involved several joint productions and charitable activities, including initiatives connected to the Open Hearts Foundation.

In 2024, Keach married Nancy Falkin Lynn, a nonprofit executive and documentary producer. Lynn had collaborated with him on projects involving Alzheimer’s disease and medical research. She also worked with the BrightFocus Foundation, supporting partnerships and documentary initiatives focused on neurodegenerative diseases.

Keach has continued appearing at film events and charitable functions with his wife while remaining involved in documentary and feature-film production.

James Keach’s Relationship With His Brother Stacy Keach

James and his older brother Stacy shared a close personal and professional relationship. Both grew up in a family connected to theatre and film, and they pursued careers in the entertainment industry.

Their most recognised collaboration was The Long Riders, in which James portrayed Jesse James while Stacy played Frank James. The film remains an important part of their shared professional history.

The brothers also worked together on other projects, including False Identity, which James directed and Stacy starred in.

According to the information provided, Stacy Keach died on November 10, 2026, at the age of 85, following a prolonged battle with heart disease. His death marked the loss of a prominent actor whose career had spanned stage, television and film.

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